“Good Quality People”: Audi Crooks Details What She Wants After Iowa State Departure

“I still believe the grass is greener where you water it, and I’ve done that here.” With those words, former Iowa State standout Audi Crooks announced her decision to leave the place she once called home and enter the transfer portal. Her next destination remains uncertain, but any program hoping to land her will have to meet a very specific set of needs.

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Nearly three weeks after announcing her decision to leave the Iowa State Cyclones and enter the transfer portal, one of the biggest names in women’s college basketball is finally opening up about what comes next. And for her, it’s not just about basketball.

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“I’m looking for culture, number one, first and foremost. Somewhere with good people. You can be a good basketball player, but good quality people, good character, and great personalities are number one,” she said during a recent appearance on NBC Sports.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Audi Crooks has established herself as one of the most dominant scorers in the country. A two-time All-American, she led the Big 12 in scoring in back-to-back seasons. Her impact is already etched in Iowa State history, where she ranks top five in several offensive categories, including points, scoring average, field goals, attempts, and efficiency.

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That alone should tell you a lot about where the 6-foot-3 center is on her journey.

On the court, there isn’t much left for her to prove. Audi Crooks just wrapped up a dominant junior season, putting up 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on an efficient 64.9% shooting clip. Yet, despite all that success, a Sweet 16 run has remained out of reach. That gap may have been the driving force behind her decision to leave Iowa State.

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Which is exactly why one of the most unstoppable post players in the country is seeking a new home: one built on a culture of winning and capable of providing the ideal environment to unlock her full potential.

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But there is more to her checklist.

“Number two, somewhere with some shooters. I need a little help from the outside to be an inside and outside threat type of team, a dual threat team,” she added.

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As a Cyclone, Crooks dominated inside the paint and had to carry a heavy offensive load, which led her to post 40+ points in four games and 30+ in nine games. But now she wants balance, so while she can dominate from the inside, her teammates can be the scorers from behind the arc.

And let’s be honest, after the kind of performance we saw from her in the 2025-26 NCAA season, if she finds a team with shooters, it’s safe to assume who will dominate the league.

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“Number three, somewhere that is going to push me, push me hard, and develop me into who I want to be when my name is called, hopefully here in New York,” she concluded.

Audi Crooks had the option to declare for the 2026 WNBA draft. However, she chose to return for her final year to become a better player than she is, and that’s exactly what she expects the next program she joins to help her with.

So the real question now is: who actually fits what she is looking for?

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If there’s one program that feels like a natural fit for Audi Crooks, it’s the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns have the kind of roster that can mask her defensive limitations, with length and athleticism across the floor. With Kyla Oldacre set to graduate, there’s also a real need at center. And offensively, it’s a perfect match. Texas thrive on scoring in the paint, which is exactly where Crooks dominates.

But Texas aren’t exactly known for their three-point shooting, which could be a dealbreaker for Crooks. That’s where Minnesota Golden Gophers enter the picture. Minnesota plays at a slower pace, one that could fully maximize a dominant post presence. They also bring the spacing Crooks would need, with capable shooters like Grace Grocholski, Tori McKinney, and Mara Braun stretching the floor. After hosting the first two rounds of the tournament this season, adding Crooks could push them firmly into top-10 contention.

Minnesota could also emerge as a potential destination for other Iowa State players amid the ongoing exodus. The prospect of Addy Brown and Audi Crooks reuniting there would instantly elevate the program into a serious Big Ten threat.

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But there’s another Big Ten school quietly pulling ahead as the frontrunner for the superstar.

Maryland emerges as the early frontrunner in the Audi Crooks sweepstakes

According to recent reports, Crooks is set to visit the Maryland Terrapins, making them one of the first serious contenders in her transfer process. And honestly, they make sense.

Maryland is coming off a strong 24–9 season and a solid NCAA Tournament run, but there’s a clear gap in their roster. Most of their top scorers were perimeter players, and with multiple seniors moving on, the team lacks a dominant interior presence. That’s exactly where Crooks could step in and change everything.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA 2024 Womens Basketball Second Round Game: Iowa State vs Stanford MAR 24 Mar 24, 2024 Palo Alto, CA, U.S.A. Iowa State center Audi Crooks 55shoots the ball over Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen 44during the NCAA Women s Basketball Second Round game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford beat Iowa State in overtime 87-81 at Maple Pavilion Palo Alto,.CA. Thurman James / CSM Credit Image: Thurman James/Cal Media Palo Alto Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240324_zma_c04_213.jpg ThurmanxJamesx csmphotothree245743

But the Terrapins aren’t the only program in the mix. Schools like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, and even the Iowa Hawkeyes have all been linked to Audi Crooks at different points.

Each of these programs brings something different to the table.

While Notre Dame offers a proven big-stage program, Oklahoma gives her a chance to stay in a familiar competitive environment. Meanwhile, Iowa provides a system that will push her to be the best.

But here’s the thing: this decision isn’t just about brand names or rankings.

Crooks has already made it clear what she wants: culture, spacing, and development.

So while plenty of teams can offer exposure or NIL deals, which seems to be the major factor that drives most athletes’ decisions today, not all of them can check every box she laid out.

So now, it’s just a matter of which program can convince Audi Crooks that they’re not just a good option, but the right one.