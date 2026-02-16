“Good Will Get You Fired”: Vic Schaefer Addresses Growing Criticism Around Kim Caldwell

Sunday’s highly anticipated SEC showdown went Texas’ way, as Vic Schaefer’s side pulled off a thrilling 65–63 win over the Tennessee Lady Vols. The Longhorns led for much of the contest but had to battle until the final moment. And despite the buildup around both coaches being tough on their squads, Schaefer showed his support for Kim Caldwell once the game ended.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think anybody out there wants to walk in Coach Caldwell or my shoes,” Schaefer said in the post-game press conference. “At the two of the most tradition-rich women’s basketball programs in the history of the game. In my opinion, Texas, Tennessee, and Stanford, those people didn’t show up in the ’90s. Those schools had been here since Day One.

He continued, “When I take over at Texas and Coach takes over here, we are here not to be good. Good will get you fired. And so for us, trying to get our kids to be great, because that’s what is required at our schools. And that’s what we signed up for. This isn’t a nice life job. If you want a nice life job, go to some three-name directional school where they don’t care. You don’t go to Tennessee or Texas to retire.

Tennessee and Texas once set the gold standard in women’s basketball before UConn rose to dominance under Geno Auriemma. Under coach Pat Summitt, the Lady Vols won eight championships, the most any program had at the time. On the other hand, Texas has just one title, yet that lone crown carries its own historic weight.

The Longhorns became the first program ever to win a championship with an unbeaten season, finishing 34–0 under coach Jody Conradt. At the time, Conradt famously predicted, “There will be a champion crowned every year, but the undefeated champions will form an elite group.” She was right, as only five programs have since managed the feat, with Tennessee among them.

Stanford, as Vic Schaefer pointed out, was another program that dominated in the early 90s and now stands as one of the most successful teams in the sport’s history with three championships. Leading programs of that stature comes with added responsibility, something both Schaefer and Caldwell deal with every day.

That pressure can make them more demanding of their squads, but it is part of the job. Wearing a Tennessee or Texas jersey means results matter, and Vic Schaefer has reinforced that message from the very beginning.

Imago January 18, 2026, Hope Mills, North Carolina, USA: Texas Longhorns head coach VIC SCHAEFER talks with players from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA WomenÃ s basketball game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Hope Mills USA – ZUMAa220 20260118_znp_a220_072 Copyright: xIsraelxAntax

He further continued,” But we know what we signed up for. But before you go criticizing coaches who sacrifice time with family, with children, she’s got a newborn. But before you go criticizing them on social media, you come walk in their shoes. And that’s our job to get it to these kids to let them know. I basically had my legs cut out from under me on so many things with today’s world in how college athletics is, but I will not give in to teaching these kids accountability, responsibility.”

So now it becomes clearer why both coaches have been so critical of their teams. They were not being crybabies; they were trying to uphold standards. No one wants to lose back-to-back ranked games like Texas did, and no program wants to drop four of six like the Lady Vols. At schools with blue blood history and tradition, there are expectations to meet, and lately, the players have struggled to reach them.

It is especially true for Kim Caldwell, who has been under scrutiny since arriving at the program. Fans criticized her after an 8–8 SEC finish last season, yet she still guided the team to a Sweet 16 run, something they had not achieved since 2023. This season, the Lady Vols sit at 8–3 in conference play, but criticism continues to grow following recent performances, including losses to teams like Mississippi State.

Coach Caldwell may not have taken the Lady Vols to Pat Summitt’s level yet, but she is still the last coach to beat UConn, and that has to count for something. And this is not a bad Tennessee team either. Aside from the Mississippi State game, every loss this season has come against ranked opponents. And remember, she is doing all of this after giving birth to a baby boy last January. Maybe it is time she gets the respect she deserves, just as Vic Schaefer pointed out.

That said, Tennessee is not the only program still finding its footing. Texas is also a work in progress, and Vic Schaefer’s team knows this is no time to pause, only to keep winning.

What’s next for Vic Schaefer and Texas?

At 24–3 and ranked fourth nationally, Texas looks like a contender, and coach Vic Schaefer would love nothing more than to capture the SEC title and push past last year’s Final Four run. Neither goal will come easy, especially if they repeat Sunday’s performance.

The Longhorns led by as many as 10 midway through the fourth quarter, only for the Lady Vols to cut it to one behind a three from Janiah Barker and two more from Talaysia Cooper. After barely escaping with the win, Texas will know exactly where it stands, especially after already dropping its previous game to Vanderbilt.

Fortunately for Vic Schaefer’s side, the upcoming stretch looks manageable. Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, and No. 23 Alabama remain on Texas’ SEC schedule before the conference tournament. Mississippi State has already taken down teams like Kentucky and Tennessee, and Georgia will be confident after beating No. 5 Vanderbilt, so none of these games will be easy. Still, they are matchups Texas is expected to win.

A perfect finish could realistically push them as high as No. 2, depending on other results, but for now, the Longhorns simply need to stay focused and keep stacking wins. Do you see them reaching the championship game this season? Let us know in the comments below.