GW’s Saturday home game against Saint Francis was cancelled due to player availability and health concerns. GW was looking to close out November on home court, but the Revolutionaries will have to wait. The NCAA game was also set to mark just the second meeting between the teams, following GW’s 71-54 win in 1995, while Saint Francis arrived still searching for its first win at 0-4, having lost its four games by an average of 80.3 points.

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GW women’s basketball posted on X:

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“GAME CANCELED | Due to a lack of player availability for Saint Francis team and out of an abundance of caution for student-athlete health and safety, today’s game between GW and Saint Francis has been canceled and will not be made up.”

Under NCAA regulations, the matchup will officially count as a no contest. Ticket holders will receive refunds, while GW season-ticket holders will be offered vouchers to attend another game.

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Meanwhile, Saint Francis is still set to host its home opener on Monday at 5 p.m.

Neither school has said which players were unavailable or what health concerns prompted the decision.

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The roster, however, offers some context.

Saint Francis lists just 12 players this season: Isabella Garnek, Minyhah Easterling, Demi Marshall, Madelyn Lieb, Achiera Cuspert, Maggie Orndorff, Sarah Miller, Riley Gofus, Nefertiti Okojie, Kyra Vinglish, Mackenzie Kinter and Anna DeFazio.

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Six are freshmen. It is also coach Raphael McNeill’s first season leading an NCAA program after being the acting head coach for Saint Francis towards the end of the 2025-26 season. Miller leads the team in scoring at 9.3 points a game, while Marshall is next at 8.5.

The team had already lost to Yale, North Texas, Saint Vincent and Washington, and Jefferson.

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The NCAA rulebook also explains what happens when a team cannot field enough players. A team must put five players on the court to start a game. After that, it can continue playing shorthanded if players foul out, get hurt, or become unable to play. However, if a team cannot field five players at tip-off, the game cannot go ahead.

Shortages like this can also raise health risks for the players who remain available. When one player is out for reasons other than injury, such as a coach’s decision, an academic issue, or a personal matter, the others may have to play more minutes. That added workload can mean more fatigue and a higher risk of muscle strains and overuse injuries. A player who has been held out and then rushed back into full-speed games without a gradual return is also at higher risk of injury.

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These are general risks, and neither school has said any of them apply here.

For GW, the cancellation means a missed home game after three games on the road, where the team went 2-1. The Revolutionaries, coached by Ganiyat Adeduntan, were looking for a sixth win in November, which would have been their most in the month since 2006-07. They beat Howard and UAB but lost 72-69 to Arizona.

It is not the first time GW has dealt with a cancellation. On Dec. 6, 2020, a game against Virginia was called off because UVA did not have enough players due to injury issues. It was not rescheduled, and GW looked for a replacement opponent.

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Saint Francis has faced a cancellation of its own. A home game against Delaware State on Dec. 6, 2025, was cancelled, and no reason was given.

The cancellation leaves both programs with little choice but to move forward, with Saint Francis still hoping to get its home season underway as planned on Monday, while GW turns its attention to Duquesne on Wednesday.