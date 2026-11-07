Hannah Hidalgo Becomes Only Player This Century to Achieve Rare Milestone in Notre Dame’s Dominant Win

Scoring 20 points in a college game is an achievement in itself. Recording 10 steals is an entirely different challenge, requiring anticipation, quick hands, and consistent disruption of the opponent’s defense. Hannah Hidalgo has made doing both look remarkably easy—and today she joined an exclusive club, adding a major milestone to an already historic Notre Dame career.

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“Hannah Hidalgo now has the most career 20-point, 10-steal games (7) of any player THIS CENTURY 🤯,” ESPN W pointed out on Instagram.

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Hidalgo, who logged her seventh such game today, a rare milestone, finished the game against the Stonehill Skyhawks with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, adding six rebounds and two assists, while also stealing the ball a whopping 10 times. Notre Dame dominated the game, finishing with a 123-40 final score.

The Irish, who’re ranked No. 13, completely overwhelmed the Skyhawks from the first quarter, finishing that period with a 30-10 advantage, which extended to 67-21 by halftime.

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The 123 total points Notre Dame scored is the second-highest mark in program history, and their highest-scoring performance since head coach Niele Ivey took over in 2020. The team also set the program record for most made field goals in a single game, hitting 51 shots on an astounding 62.2% shooting.

Hidalgo wasn’t the only player to stuff the stat sheet. Leah Macy finished with 24 points on 12-of-14 shooting, adding eight rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, freshman Jacy Abii logged 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, six steals, and four blocks. Apart from that trio, three other Notre Dame players reached double-digit scoring, showcasing the Irish’s depth.

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The Stonehill performance is nothing new for Hidalgo, who is used to making history. In November 2025, she delivered one of the most remarkable performances in NCAA women’s basketball history against Akron, logging 44 points and 16 steals. Those 16 takeaways set a new NCAA Division 1 record, while her points were a program record for the Irish.

Hidalgo continued producing astounding stat lines in the 2025-26 season. Against Bellarmine in December, she recorded 30 points, 10 assists, and 13 steals, becoming the first Notre Dame player to log a triple-double with 30 points.

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Later, during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, she almost single-handedly led her team against Vanderbilt, finishing with a near-quadruple-double: 31 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals, and seven assists. Notre Dame won that game by 3 points.

That’s not where the historic firsts stop. That season, she averaged 25.3 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 5.6 steals, becoming the first men’s or women’s Division 1 player this century to average 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals over a season.

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Hannah Hidalgo Credits Notre Dame’s Chemistry for Strong Start to Senior Season

Hidalgo credits her success to the chemistry she’s built with her teammates. Two years ago, she made a conscious effort to connect off the court. A year later, she led the Irish to their first Elite Eight appearance since 2019. She has pointed out that chemistry again this season, following Notre Dame’s game against Villanova in Rome.

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“We love each other, and you can tell on the court. Just playing with each other, we’re so connected, and that just shows how much more we can give ’cause it’s our first game, completely different team. We were able to come out and do what we did today. And so that just goes to show our connection, and we have so much more to give,” Hidalgo said.

That game saw her score 32 points and log seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals to lead the Irish.

Hidalgo, who is projected as a top pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, is now in her senior season. With Notre Dame starting their home schedule convincingly, Hidalgo’s statistical production will remain a major storyline for the team.

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Next up, the Irish take on Detroit Mercy on November 10, giving the senior another opportunity to build on an impressive start.