Hannah Hidalgo Earns Arike Ogunbowale, Skylar Diggins Comparisons From Niele Ivey After Stanford Heroics

The pressure around Notre Dame had been building quietly. Losses were stacking up. Margin for error was shrinking. Then Hannah Hidalgo walked into Maples Pavilion and flipped the script.

After a dominant road performance that stopped a slide and steadied the season, head coach Niele Ivey made something clear. What Notre Dame is watching now goes beyond promise.

Following Notre Dame’s 78–66 win at Stanford on Sunday, Ivey was asked where Hidalgo fits in program history. Her answer removed any ambiguity. “I’d say for Hannah, she’s part of that Notre Dame legacy of guards that are different,” Ivey said. “Arike Ogunbowale was different. Skylar Diggins was different. Jewel Loyd. A list of those guards that just play this game at such an elite high level. That’s Hannah.”

Ivey did not hedge. She grouped Hidalgo directly with Arike Ogunbowale and Skylar Diggins, two of the most impactful guards in program history. That comparison was intentional and earned. “What you guys are seeing is phenomenal,” Ivey continued. “I think it’s greatness. She’s one of those elite players, so she’s in that category with those types of players.”

Hidalgo’s performance backed up every word. She finished with 37 points on 16-of-26 shooting, added nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists, and controlled the game from start to finish. The effort powered Notre Dame to a much-needed road win after losing four of its previous five games.

With 2,108 career points, Hidalgo moved into fifth place on Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list, passing Ruth Riley. She accomplished that milestone as a junior, not a senior, underscoring how fast her résumé is growing.

Notre Dame also dominated the glass 45–35. Cassandre Prosper added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Malaya Cowles chipped in nine points and 11 boards. Hidalgo had help, but the night still revolved around her.

Ivey emphasized that control mattered as much as scoring. “Hannah did a great job of controlling this game,” Ivey said. “She’s one of the best players in the country today. She showed why with 37 points.”

Notre Dame and Hannah Hidalgo dominate third quarter at Stanford

The game turned after halftime. Notre Dame came out sharper, more physical, and more decisive.

The Irish scored 26 points in the third quarter and allowed 22. That stretch broke Stanford’s resistance. Hidalgo attacked downhill, forced fouls, and punished defensive lapses before the Cardinal could recover.

Notre Dame owned the paint 50–28 and protected its lead late with composure. Stanford received strong efforts from Courtney Ogden, who posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Chloe Clardy, who added 16 points. Still, the Cardinal could not match Notre Dame’s third-quarter push.

The return of KK Bransford from injury also mattered. For the first time in weeks, Notre Dame played with a seven-player rotation, easing the burden on Hidalgo without dulling her edge.

The win lifted Notre Dame to 14–8 overall and 6–5 in ACC play. More importantly, it stabilized a season that was drifting toward the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Ivey’s comparison was not nostalgia or hype. It was context. Notre Dame has been defined by elite guards who could tilt games, absorb pressure, and elevate everyone around them. On Sunday night at Stanford, Hannah Hidalgo checked every one of those boxes.

Next comes a home test against Virginia Tech on Thursday. With the stakes rising, Notre Dame now knows exactly who it can lean on.