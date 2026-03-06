Hannah Hidalgo Enters NCAA History Books With First-of-Its-Kind ACC Milestone

Dominating is one thing. Dominating on both ends of the floor is something else entirely. But that still wasn’t enough for Hannah Hidalgo, as she went on to translate that into a piece of history that the Atlantic Coast Conference has never seen before.

The Notre Dame star’s two-way excellence was recognized with the conference’s highest individual honors for both offense and defense, a combination that put her in a class of her own. She became the first player ever to win both the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards in consecutive seasons. The honors, which are voted on by league coaches and a Blue Ribbon Panel, just cement what has already been a remarkable stretch for the junior guard.

However, for Hidalgo, the recognition reflects something deeper than just numbers or awards. It’s about a mindset she carries every time she steps on the floor.

“I want to win, and that competitor of me just never wants to take any play off,” she said in a postgame interview after a recent win over the Miami Hurricanes. “I want to play for 40 minutes, and I want to make the game as easy as possible for my teammates. So, when I go out, I just give it my all.”

And that mentality has translated into one of the most complete statistical seasons in the country.

Hannah Hidalgo leads the ACC in scoring at 25.2 points per game while also averaging 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 5.6 steals, impacting the game in virtually every category. That consistency led her to collect seven ACC Player of the Week honors (the most ever recorded in a single season in conference history).

But if there’s one area that has truly separated her from the rest of the league, it’s defense.

In Notre Dame’s 69–54 victory over Miami, she recorded five steals, pushing her season total to 167 and breaking the ACC’s long-standing single-season steals record. The previous mark was 164, which was set by Donna Holt in 1987.

“Breaking the ACC single steals record is phenomenal,” head coach Niele Ivey said as per USA Today. “She’s just having a phenomenal season. She’s relentless. She loves to play defense. That’s her superpower.”

But those steals aren’t just about instincts. They’re part of an evolving process.

“It’s something that I’ve had to work on for a long time, and I’m still working on it,” Hannah Hidalgo explained. “Coach Ivey’s telling me — time to go get a steal. Not every time I can gamble. So just learning how to be smart and patient, reading the offensive player when they’re going to cross over while still being aggressive.”

With the ACC Tournament still underway and the NCAA Tournament looming, Hidalgo could add even more milestones before the season ends. But for now, she has already accomplished something no ACC player ever has.

What’s next for Hannah Hidalgo and the Fighting Irish?

After their recent win in the ACC Tournament, Notre Dame will now move into the quarterfinals, where a tougher challenge awaits them.

The Irish will face the NC State Wolfpack, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, in a matchup that already carries a bit of recent history.

Imago February 26, 2026: Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo 3 looks to pass the ball as Syracuse forward Keira Scott 1 defends during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260226_zma_c04_169 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The two programs last met in mid-February, when Notre Dame pulled off a 79–67 upset over the Wolfpack. So NC State will enter this upcoming game looking for revenge.

However, for the Fighting Irish, the stakes go beyond just another win. A victory would send the Irish into the semifinals and keep their hopes of a conference title alive, while also strengthening their positioning ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection.

And once again, much of that momentum could depend on Hannah Hidalgo.

The junior guard enters the matchup in outstanding form, having scored 26 or more points in five consecutive games while also continuing to pile up steals. And after breaking the single-season steals record, every additional game gives her a chance to push that mark even further, and potentially chase the national record as well.

But the mission remains simple for now: keep winning, and let the milestones follow.