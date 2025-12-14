Hannah Hidalgo Leaves NBA, WNBA Stars Behind To Make First-Ever NCAA Milestone in 100 Years

Hannah Hidalgo continues to rewrite what dominance looks like at the college level. In the No. 19-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s latest win over the Morehead State Eagles on December 11, the sophomore guard once again led the team, dropping a game-high 26 points as Notre Dame cruised through its ninth game of the 2025–26 NCAA season. But with this win came with much bigger achievement as Hidalgo wrote her name in the history books.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With that performance, Hidalgo became the only player this century, across the NBA, WNBA, and Division I men’s and women’s basketball, to record 200+ points and 50+ steals in the first nine games of a season. No other player at any level has matched that combination over the same span in the last 100 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Women’s Basketball (@ndwbb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Through nine games, Hidalgo has totaled 233 points and 59 steals, while averaging 25.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Her ability to control both ends of the floor has made her the engine of Notre Dame’s early-season success and one of the most disruptive guards in the country.

Night after night, Hidalgo continues to blur the line between college standout and generational talent. And at this pace, the history books may need even more space before the season is over.

This is a developing story…