Hannah Hidalgo Makes NCAA History Thanks to a Key Mindset Decision

Hannah Hidalgo scored a career-best 44 points versus Akron, with many of those points being uncontested layups. Hidalgo and Notre Dame’s transition game decimated Akron, forcing an incredible 38 turnovers. Hidalgo, known as the top thief, had committed 16 thefts. She not only surpassed her program’s record, but also set a new NCAA record for steals in a single game. With a score of 85-58, Notre Dame won against Akron, marking their third win of the season. Following the win, Hidalgo revealed the factors contributing to her defense’s consistent excellence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hidalgo is used to leading the game in steals. As a freshman, she averaged 4.6 steals per game and ended up topping national charts with a total of 160 steals. As a sophomore, Hidalgo’s numbers came back to somewhat normal, averaging 3.7 steals and finishing with 119. “I think just taking pride in my defense, me always being the smallest player on the floor, always, ever since I was younger, I had to really hone into defense,” Hidalgo told ESPN.

It’s rare for a 5’6 guard to prioritise defense. Hidalgo has mastered the art of the steal by compensating for her lack of size, making her defense the most feared. She has quick hands and even quicker instincts. Hidalgo can be even better off the ball than on it. To just add more gravity to her single-game steals record, among women, it was previously 14, set by Old Dominion’s Ticha Penicheiro in 1998 and matched by Georgia Tech’s Jill Ingram in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men’s steals record is 13, accomplished twice by Oklahoma’s Mookie Blaylock, in 1987 and 1988.“I was always told that defense wins championships. And so, really just taking pride in locking up defensively and just getting my points that getting stops and running in transition,” Hidalgo further said.

The even more impressive part is how consistently Hidalgo has pulled this off. Into her third season as a 2time ACC Defender of the Year, her opponents are now wary of the techniques and quips. But it doesn’t matter, as Hidalgo has improved and adapted with them. That is not to mention her offensive ability, consistently averaging 25+ points and 4+ assists per game. Hidalgo is a true two-way player, a threat on both ends of the court.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame Feb 17, 2025 South Bend, Indiana, USA Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo 3 reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at the Purcell Pavilion. South Bend Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxCashorex 20250217_tbs_sc5_069

“She brings such positive energy in the way she plays on defense,” senior guard Cassandre Prosper said. “It fuels us all on the defensive end, on the offensive end. And then she finds us on offense. I feel like because she brings up the intensity, we just got to follow her and do the same thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hidalgo knows her game has to go two notches up this year for Notre Dame to be close to competitive. They have lost too much to the WNBA and to the transfer portal. Olivia Miles, Kate Koval, Sonia Citron, and Maddy Westbeld’s leaving has given Hidalgo all the responsibility. This performance shows that she is ready to take that step up and be the guiding light in the Notre Dame squad. It is also an excellent litmus test for the 20-year-old before she eventually gets drafted in the WNBA (current draft year 2027). While she is breaking records, Hidalgo’s only focus going forward remains getting the wins against tougher opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Hannah Hidalgo Looks To Keep Winning As Tougher Schedule Looms

As impressive as this game was for Hidalgo, it is further proof why most experts don’t see Notre Dame making much noise at the highest level. Hidalgo had almost half of Notre Dame’s points, with Prosper being the only other player in double digits (14 points). While Hidalgo keeps breaking records, she does not want to wait another year for more cavalry to arrive and then try and win.

“I think it’s just keep playing. Just keep hooping, you know, not worrying about the stats, how many points I’m scoring, how many steals I’m getting, just worrying about winning, you know, that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to win now,” Hidalgo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imago

Take the second quarter, for example. Hidalgo scored the first 14 points for the Irish and proceeded to the bench for some deserved rest. While she was off the court, the Zips ended up winning the final stretch 12-9. Hidalgo was sent to the scorer’s table, but the pace of the game did not let her come back in.

Depending on Hannah Hidalgo has worked in the first three. They will have their first test against No.14 Michigan on Saturday. Then immediately, Hidalgo and Co. will face No.8 USC. After a breather against Central Michigan, they have No.13 Ole Miss. The rest of the Fighting Irish will need to step up and give some needed support to Hidalgo if they truly want to replicate their last two years. On paper, it doesn’t seem they will, but stars can rise from anywhere. This stretch of games can show us if this Notre Dame side can defy expectations.