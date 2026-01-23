Hannah Hidalgo Moves Past Skylar Diggins as ACC History Shifts at Notre Dame

One more game for Notre Dame, and it’s yet another clutch performance from Hannah Hidalgo. Fighting Irish’s No. 3 has been the one-woman army this season for her team, and her latest double-double with 27 points and 10 steals in a 74-66 win against Miami is a perfect example. Statistically, this is Hidalgo’s third double-double of the season in points and steals, assisting her to shatter an ACC record and surpass Notre Dame veteran Skylar Diggins.

With her 27 points on Thursday, Hidalgo now stands as the fastest ACC player to surpass 2000 points. She achieved it in 86 games, shattering Ta’Niya Latson and Barbara Kennedy’s feat of 89 games. She is averaging 23.4 ppg and has recorded a 10+ game in every match of her collegiate career. If that wasn’t enough, Hidalgo went a step further and moved past 7-time WNBA All-Star Diggins’ Notre Dame steals record with her fourth steal of the game. In her 150 games for the Fighting Irish, Diggins registered 381 steals, while Hidalgo surpassed that in just 86 games, and now has 388 to her name.

“I think for me individually, I give all glory to my savior Christ, because there’s so many greats that have come to the program, Coach Ivy included. It’s truly a blessing to be the leading steals record holder,” Hidalgo said in the post-match press conference after surpassing Diggins.

Hidalgo’s defensive performances in her junior season have improved immensely, with her currently averaging 5.5 steals and 0.4 blocks, well above her previous two seasons. Her 16-steal game against Akron earlier in the season is an NCAA record. It is also a significant highlight of how good she has been defensively this season for her team.

“For the team, I know they need me defensively. I think that’s the biggest thing, we’re being able to get stops and run in transition,” Hidalgo said of her defensive performance after her Miami performance. “I think that’s where I can impact the game the most, and I can always control my defensive side. So, I try, and pride myself and my defense every single game.”

In addition to Hannah Hidalgo, Iyana Moore also contributed with 19 points in the victory against Miami. Vanessa de Jesus and Cassandre Prosper complemented with 10 and 12 points, respectively. The team currently stands sixth in the ACC conference in 13-6 and 5-3. The side presently improved to 28th in the AP 25 rankings. However, the squad’s depth and eventual over-reliance on Hidalgo in big matches are significant concerns for Notre Dame as the season progresses.

What’s Next for Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame in the 2025–26 Season?

Notre Dame’s win over Miami gave them much-needed space after two consecutive defeats against ranked teams, No. 9 Louisville and No. 1 UConn. To break into the top 25, the Fighting Irish must continue their winning momentum, which will require Hannah Hidalgo’s heavy lifting. Clemson will be next for Notre Dame on Sunday, followed by California on Thursday.

In the 2025-26 season, Niele Ivey’s side has been heavily reliant on Hidalgo, both defensively and near the opposition rim. This over-reliance and the lack of depth in the Notre Dame squad have also cost the side on several instances. It was pretty prominent, especially against top-tier teams like the Huskies on Monday. With strong defensive players like Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, and Azzi Fudd, Hidalgo struggled to draw points single-handedly.

The Notre Dame guard eventually concluded with 16 points, with a disappointing 1 of 6 in three pointers, and just 5 of 15 from open play, in a 47-85 defeat. Hidalgo’s heavy lifting for the Fighting Irish has been so prominent that even opposing coaches like Geno Auriemma mentioned it. Auriemma noted after the game on Monday that he wanted to exploit the situation and just cage Hidalgo on the court.

To tackle this challenge in the upcoming games against Clemson and California, senior Iyana Moore and Cassandre Prosper will need to step up. Clemson has been a strong defensive team this season, allowing just 57 points per game. It is much lower than the 81.6 ppg the Fighting Irish have scored this season.

With strong guards like Mia Moore and Hadley Periman, the Tigers will pose a challenging threat on offense for Hidalgo and Co. Can Hidalgo step up for her team once again against the Tigers? What’s your opinion?