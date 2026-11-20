Hannah Hidalgo keeps surpassing Skylar Diggins in Notre Dame’s record books. Yet the former Fighting Irish star is now someone she can turn to for guidance, even as Hidalgo continues making history on the court. And when the guard opened up about Diggins’ return to South Bend, it became clear that their connection extends far beyond statistics.

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During an interview on Nothing But Net with Debbie Antonelli, Hidalgo discussed her relationship with Diggins after head coach Niele Ivey brought the former Notre Dame standout onto the staff in an advisory role. Antonelli noted that Hidalgo has long looked up to Diggins and modeled parts of her game after the fellow Fighting Irish guard before asking what it has been like working with her.

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“Yeah, it’s great having Skylar here on staff. Just her mindset, how she sees the game. She’s also a point guard. She’s played here. She’s played in the W. She’s done a lot of great things,” said Hidalgo. “So, just to have her as another voice, as a mentor, actually on staff; she used to come to the games too a lot, but to actually have her physically here is great.”

Hidalgo explained that having another point guard who succeeded at Notre Dame and in the WNBA gives the roster a valuable voice.

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Beyond basketball strategy, she pointed to Diggins’ willingness to talk with players and help them with matters off the court as a major benefit for the group, echoing the personal-mentorship focus Notre Dame outlined when hiring her.

Why Skylar Diggins’ Return to Notre Dame Matters to Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame officially announced Diggins’ hiring on October 26, 2026, bringing her on as an outside consultant serving as Special Advisor to Niele Ivey. Rather than filling a traditional assistant coaching spot, she advises Ivey and the coaching staff while serving as an off-the-floor mentor focused on leadership, personal development, and brand building.

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Her arrival also coincides with a major roster rebuild, with Hannah Hidalgo and Kelly Ratigan the only players entering the season with previous game experience at Notre Dame.

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Diggins brings credentials few former players can match.

During her Notre Dame career from 2009 to 2013 under Muffet McGraw, she led the Fighting Irish to three straight Final Four appearances and back-to-back national championship games while winning two Nancy Lieberman Awards. Selected third overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft, Diggins went on to earn seven WNBA All-Star selections and also worked closely with Ivey, who served as a Notre Dame assistant coach during Diggins’ college years.

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The mentorship comes as Hannah Hidalgo continues rewriting records Diggins once owned in South Bend. On January 22, 2026, Hidalgo broke Diggins’ Notre Dame career steals record of 381, recording 10 steals that night to reach 388. Less than 10 months later, on November 10, she passed Diggins again in a 108–60 win over Detroit Mercy, sinking her 564th career free throw to claim the program’s all-time free throws made record.

Eight days later, Hidalgo moved atop the ACC record book against Southern on November 18. With 6:10 left in the third quarter at Purcell Pavilion, she sank her 583rd career free throw to break Duke great Alana Beard’s conference record of 582, a milestone celebrated by Notre Dame’s official X account. Hidalgo finished 16-of-18 at the line, lifting her career total to 587 while posting the third-most made free throws in a single game in program history.

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That individual milestone came during another lopsided team effort as No. 13 Notre Dame rolled past Southern 95–47 to improve to 5–0. Hidalgo finished with 31 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

The Fighting Irish opened the game on a 20–2 run and carried a 50–23 lead into halftime, with freshman guard Jenica Lewis adding 17 points and five three-pointers to keep the margin out of reach.

Next up for Notre Dame is a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis, where the Fighting Irish face Davidson on November 24. Hannah Hidalgo enters that tournament having already overtaken Diggins in two major school categories and set a new ACC free-throw standard. Even while passing her mentor on the all-time lists, she has made clear that having Diggins’ firsthand perspective on staff remains an important part of her senior season.