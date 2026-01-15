Hannah Hidalgo Pinpoints Notre Dame Locker Room Changes Needed vs. Louisville and UConn

The margin for error is shrinking fast for Notre Dame, and the schedule isn’t easing up. After stabilizing their season with back-to-back wins, the Fighting Irish now face a four-day stretch that could redefine their ACC standing and national perception. Louisville comes first. UConn follows. Both arrive with very different problems and very little patience for mistakes.

That reality wasn’t lost on Hannah Hidalgo, who made it clear this week that Notre Dame’s biggest adjustments won’t come from scouting reports alone. They’ll come from tightening habits, eliminating errors, and raising internal standards before the Irish step onto the biggest stages.

And in Hidalgo’s words, those changes start immediately.

Speaking ahead of Notre Dame’s upcoming trip to Storrs, Hidalgo emphasized that this UConn team bears little resemblance to the one the Irish beat last season.

“It’s a completely different team now,” Hidalgo said. “What worked last year might not work this year. We can’t have any mistakes.”

The quote wasn’t dramatic; it was specific. UConn enters the matchup undefeated, operating with cleaner execution and far fewer self-inflicted errors. Under Geno Auriemma, the Huskies have trimmed their turnovers to roughly 13 per game, a major shift from last season’s sloppier stretches.

Players like Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong have driven that improvement through better spacing, ball security, and decision-making. The result is a team shooting just under 52 percent from the field and rarely giving opponents free possessions.

That’s where Hidalgo’s warning lands hardest. Against UConn, “little things” aren’t little at all.

Hidalgo didn’t offer a checklist, but her message pointed clearly toward where Notre Dame must improve.

The Irish currently average 15.7 assists per game, well below UConn’s mark of roughly 24.4. That gap reflects more than style; it reflects pressure. Notre Dame has leaned heavily on Hidalgo to create offense, and while she’s delivered, that dependency narrows the margin for error against elite teams.

To stay competitive, Notre Dame must:

Improve half-court execution and ball movement

Reduce turnovers that fuel UConn’s transition game

Spread scoring responsibility beyond Hidalgo

Tighten perimeter defense against an efficient offense

Those aren’t schematic overhauls. They’re discipline checks, the exact “little things” Hidalgo referenced.

The Irish proved last season that they can beat UConn. This year, doing it again requires evolution, not memory.

Louisville Presents a Different, More Physical Test

Before Notre Dame even reaches Connecticut, it must survive Louisville, a team built on aggression and physical pressure.

“Oh yeah, Louisville has so much firepower,” Hidalgo said. “They’re extremely aggressive. Matching that intensity and exceeding it is the biggest thing.”

Louisville’s identity is well-established. They rebound at a far higher rate than Notre Dame, control the paint, and force opponents to play through contact. While Notre Dame shoots efficiently (48.8 percent from the field), Louisville’s edge on the glass creates extra possessions that swing games quickly.

That makes Thursday’s matchup less about finesse and more about resolve. Notre Dame doesn’t need to outmuscle Louisville, but it must avoid being overwhelmed.

The upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Louisville will add another chapter to one of the ACC’s most volatile rivalries.

Louisville took the upper hand last February with a 73–66 win, despite Hidalgo pouring in 30 points. Notre Dame answered a month later in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, knocking Louisville out behind 26 points from Sonia Citron and 21 from Hidalgo.

Momentum never carries over cleanly in this matchup; intensity does. As head coach, Niele Ivey has noted in the past, proximity and familiarity only sharpen the edge. Every possession feels personal. Every run demands a response. These next two games aren’t just tests; they’re filters.

Louisville will expose physical weaknesses. UConn will punish mental lapses. Together, they reveal whether Notre Dame’s recent rebound is real or fragile. Hidalgo understands that reality better than anyone. Her message wasn’t about fear or doubt; it was about accountability. Because against teams like Louisville and UConn, talent alone doesn’t decide outcomes. Execution does.

Notre Dame has faced moments like this before, where internal discipline, not star power, ultimately determined whether a promising stretch turned into a March run or a missed opportunity.