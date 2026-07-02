Hannah Hidalgo Reflects on Feelings With Former Teammate After Going Separate Ways

Hannah Hidalgo just finished one of the greatest individual seasons in college basketball history. She broke the NCAA steals record and dragged Notre Dame to their first Elite Eight since 2019. When Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston asked on the Post Moves podcast which one player she would love to team up with, the Notre Dame star did not hesitate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sony. Sony. I miss playing with Sony, my old teammate. I would love to team up with her again,” Hidalgo said on the Post Moves podcast.

Here, the ‘Sony’ being referred to is Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron. The two shared a backcourt at Notre Dame for two seasons before Citron was selected third overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Hidalgo’s answer came during a rapid-fire segment in an immediate and unprompted manner. And the reason why she chose Citron isn’t unfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hidalgo’s nostalgia comes into sharper focus when we consider what Hidalgo just went through. With Citron gone to the WNBA and Olivia Miles transferred to TCU, Hidalgo had to carry Notre Dame in the 2025-26 season almost entirely alone. She delivered a historically complete junior campaign, averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a record breaking 5.6 steals per game. She became the first player this century to average 25-5-5-5. Also, leading the Fighting Irish to their first Elite Eight since 2019 definitely holds its own merit. However, doing it alone only deepened her appreciation for what those two season with Citron were.

The duo’s first year together in 2023-24 came under the most testing circumstances. Olivia Miles was sidelined with a knee injury, leaving Hidalgo and Citron to drive the Irish’s offense. Hidalgo responded with one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory, averaging 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, and a national-best 4.6 steals per game. She won the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year awards that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citron did not wilt under the weight of this pressure either. Despite missing early time due to a knee sprain, she averaged 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting a school-record 91.2 percent from the free throw line. She earned All-ACC honors that same year. Together, Hidalgo and Citron won the ACC tournament, finishing the season 28-7 and reaching the Sweet 16 stage of the NCAA Tournament.

The following year painted a complete picture. Miles returned from her injury, and Notre Dame suddenly had one of the most dangerous guard trios in the country. Hidalgo, Miles, and Citron powered a 28-6 regular season to win another ACC title, even though the Sweet 16 remained their ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citron’s move to the WNBA in 2025 and Miles’ transfer to TCU left a gap in the roster that no portal class could fully seal. Though Hidalgo made an Elite Eight run in the 2025-26 season, her answer made it clear about her wishes to reunite with a running mate of Citron or Miles’ capacity. So, what are the chances Citron and Hidalgo could even play in the same WNBA team together?

What Are The Possibilities of Hannah Hidalgo Reuniting With Former Teammate Sonia Citron?

It is not officially guaranteed that Hidalgo will reunite with Citron by the time she enters the WNBA in 2027. However, the chances of it happening do not seem too bleak.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, there is a chance that she might land with the Washington Mystics if the franchise eventually gets a top-two or top-three lottery pick by the 2027 draft. The WNBA uses a two-year cumulative record system to determine lottery odds, and the Mystics are currently battling in the middle of the pack. By then, they might be in line for one of those lottery picks. If they are, Hidalgo would definitely be a strong target to solve their long-term point guard needs.

If the Mystics do not land a high enough draft pick in 2027, there are also other strong possibilities for a reunion. Hidalgo recently signed with Unrivaled as part of its “Future is Unrivaled” group of elite college players. So during the WNBA offseason, there is a chance she might also team up with Citron, who is already an Unrivaled player.

One other path of reunion that could be slightly complicated is if the two players are playing for Team USA. That can happen either with future youth or senior national team rosters, especially considering Hidalgo’s growing profile and Citron’s already-established professional rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another path of reunion that might be a little complicated is the two players playing together on another WNBA team aside from the Mystics. Citron’s rookie-scale contract will eventually open up to extension or free-agency negotiations. So if it happens that she moves to a team that has Hidalgo, that could also create another reunion path.

Regardless of whatever reunion path eventually brings these two players together again, one thing is sure: they are a combination that absolutely works. And them playing together is definitely an advantage most WNBA teams would love to have.