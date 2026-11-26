Hannah Hidalgo already held many of Notre Dame’s records, but on Thursday she took the biggest one. The Fighting Irish senior guard passed Arike Ogunbowale as the program’s all-time leading scorer with her first bucket against West Virginia at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

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First, Hidalgo tied Ogunbowale’s total of 2,626 points on Tuesday, scoring 22 points in a 64-52 win over Davidson. Two days later, her 3-pointer put Notre Dame up 10-0 against West Virginia and moved her to the top of the chart with 2,629 points.

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Ogunbowale’s mark had stood since 2019. She became Notre Dame’s career scoring leader on Feb. 21, 2019, passing Skylar Diggins-Smith’s record of 2,357 points in a win over Duke, and finished that season with 2,626 points in 149 games from 2015 to 2019. That total ranked third in ACC history.

Diggins-Smith had needed 150 games to reach her mark. Ogunbowale, who now plays for the Dallas Wings, also led Notre Dame to the 2018 national championship.

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Hidalgo got there far faster. She took only 109 games to reach the mark, 40 fewer than Ogunbowale, and passed the record in her 110th. The number of games shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed her in four years at Notre Dame. She is the fastest Fighting Irish to reach both 1,000 and 2,000 points mark.

Upon closer inspection, Hidalgo is nothing less than a scoring machine. She has broken and set records that look untouchable. Hidalgo holds the record in the NCAA, among both men and women, as the only player to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, and 500 steals. Her numbers on both ends of the floor are just a reflection of how great she has been.

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Moreover, it is not just in points that she holds records in her program. Her 510 steals are the most in the program’s history, and by the time she leaves for the WNBA, she will extend that lead to perhaps an untouchable height. Additionally, she also holds the record for most steals by a player in a single season (202), in a single game (16), and in the NCAA tournament (29).

From most steals in a single season to field goals and free throws made, Hidalgo’s offense at Notre Dame is a story in itself. On Nov. 12, 2025, she scored 44 points, the most by a Fighting Irish player in a single game. It was the same game she recorded 16 steals, making it arguably the best individual performance in NCAA history.

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Last season, she recorded 29 games with 20 points and 10 games with 30 or more points. It was a record for most 20-point and 30-point games by a player in a single season.

The good part is, Hidalgo still has time to bring the title this season. Notre Dame is yet to lose in seven games, and through those games Hidalgo is averaging 26.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 5.4 steals.

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In Notre Dame’s 78-64 win over West Virginia, Hidalgo recorded 22 points, rebounds, four assists, and nine steals in 38 minutes. She is one of the leading candidates for the National Player of the Year award alongside Sarah Strong and JuJu Watkins.

Watkins and Hidalgo, both seniors, are also in close competition for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA draft. Hidalgo has already clarified that her intention is to go No. 1 in the draft, a pick the Toronto Tempo hold.