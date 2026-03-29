Hannah Hidalgo Sends Warning to Azzi Fudd & Co. Ahead of Elite Eight Clash

UConn absolutely demolished Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame when they last met. The clash happened back in January, when the Huskies defeated the Fighting Irish 85-47. Hidalgo was completely shut out in a 38-point blowout as she finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals while going 5-15 from the field. But that version of Notre Dame no longer exists. Now, as she approaches the rematch, smelling revenge, Hidalgo has sent a clear message to the Huskies.

“Of course, we played them earlier in the season back in December, and I say it’s a little different now,” Hidalgo said in the pre-game press conference. “We’re a completely different team. We’re playing a lot better together. We’re trusting each other more and we look more complete.”

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That’s not just empty talk, but the numbers mostly back up her belief. Since that disappointing game, Notre Dame has gone 13-4 in the next 17 games, which includes wins over No. 10 Louisville, Syracuse, No. 12 Ohio State and of course, No. 12 Vanderbilt. That also had a close 2-point loss to ACC Tournament winners Duke. Since that game against UConn, Hidalgo has stepped up. Until that game, she averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 steals, 5.4 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

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In games since, she has averaged 26.2 points, 5.8 steals, 5.1 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. The team has rallied around her with Cassandre Prosper and Iyana Moore chipping in with 13.9 points and 12 points per game, respectively. The team has also improved defensively. In the pre-UConn games, they had an adjusted defensive rating of 80.6 (per Barttorvik), after that, the number dropped to 79.2.

Beyond just the metrics, they have personnel additions too. They have KK Bransford back. She missed the earlier game through injury. “Having KK with us, you know, having another versatile guard, somebody that has played against UConn in the past, that’s really going to help us,” Niele Ivey said while echoing Hidalgo’s message. Even UConn boss Geno Auriemma agrees and is wary of the threat.

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“She (Hannah Hidalgo) has the ability to disrupt and cause chaos like nobody I’ve ever seen. I think her team feeds off of that. They’ve had time to play together now,” He said. “We played them earlier; we played them in January, and they weren’t at full strength. They’ve had time to be together, and everybody on their team knows what their role is. They know what they do and do it well, and everybody plays together really well.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2026: Virginia Tech Vs Notre Dame FEB 05 February 05, 2026: Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo 3 drives to the basket as Virginia Tech guard Leila Wells 2 defends during NCAA Women s Basketball game action between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260205_zma_c04_090.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree471886

Despite being an unpredictable and genuine threat, Notre Dame is a heavy underdog against the likes of Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. Both are in the running for the National Player Of The Year. ESPN Analytics gives them just a 5.7% chance to advance to the Final Four. Hidalgo understands that beating UConn will require a lot.

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“We know tomorrow the margin of error is very small. We have to make sure we’re doing all the little things and everybody has to bring a little bit more in order for us to get over that hump,” She said. But there is another factor that is affecting this David vs Goliath matchup, and it is psychological.

Hannah Hidalgo And Co. Have Nothing To Lose Against Unbeaten UConn

Niele Ivey has woven some magic into this team. They never reached beyond the Sweet 16 with a team that included Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles, Maddy Westbeld and Hannah Hidalgo. But when they lost 3 out of those four very key players, they managed to push forward. Naturally, this was unexpected. Notre Dame is not supposed to be here and yet they are. So, going against UConn, they will play without any weight of expectations.

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“This is the biggest stage you can be on,” Niele Ivey said. “This group has never been on this stage as far as being in the Elite Eight. So you have to have that sense of urgency. It’s a mindset. You have to have that toughness and we’re going to come out and fight. We have nothing to lose. We have no pressure on us. We’re not just excited to be here. We’re going to fight tomorrow.”

That is not something UConn can say. They are the overwhelming favorites to win the National Championship. Unbeaten season featuring arguably the best team in the last few years means all eyes are on them. Till now, they have handled it with elegance, as it is an expectation at one of the most storied programs in history. Yet, that can break any time.