Notre Dame freshman Jenica Lewis saved some of her loudest moments for the finish. With Notre Dame already comfortably ahead of Southern on Wednesday night, Lewis and teammate Isabella Ragone each hit two 3-pointers during a closing 12-0 run, pushing the Irish’s lead to 95-46. It capped a career night for Lewis, who came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score a career-high 17 points. After the game, Hannah Hidalgo spoke about Lewis and what makes her such an important part of the team.

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“I would say her personality. She has a great personality. She’s able to connect with everybody on the team regardless. And we have so many different personalities. But, you know, she goes out of her way to interact with everybody. You know, she has a fun personality, so it makes it easy to connect with her,” she said.

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For Hidalgo, that connection is not limited to what happens away from the court. She believes it also makes a difference when the team plays together.

“I think that’s the biggest thing with having a culture off the court and being connected with your teammates off the court. It makes playing on the court so much easier. And so being able to find her and knowing exactly where she’s at and, you know, it starts from being off the court and having that connection with her.”

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Lewis’ performance against Southern showed just how much she has contributed this season. She played 28 minutes and added four rebounds and three steals to her 17 points. It was her fourth double-digit scoring game of the season. Through five games, she is averaging 12 points, 4.2 rebounds, four assists, and 2.6 steals as the Irish’s sixth woman.

And head coach Niele Ivey sees her as more than just a player coming off the bench. She told reporters, “She’s a starter for us; she’s [in] our top six.”

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But Wednesday’s game was about more than Lewis’ growing role in the rotation. The freshman has lived with Type 1 diabetes since she was 14, and Notre Dame dedicated the night to diabetes awareness. Her parents also made the trip from Des Moines, Iowa, to watch her play.

After the game, Lewis explained just how much the gesture meant to her.

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“It means a lot, especially for Notre Dame to just put this game into perspective and me being able to show like diabetes and them being able to support me throughout like the whole entire way. It just shows our culture here and how much they care for me. And to have a career high on this type of night just means a lot. And I’m just glad I have these people by my side.”

That support also reaches beyond the Notre Dame locker room. KCCI reported that Lewis has built a friendship with 8-year-old Maren Peterson of Ankeny, Iowa, who also has Type 1 diabetes. The two met at the Iowa girls state tournament, and Maren and her family traveled to South Bend to watch Lewis play.

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While Lewis had a night to remember, Hidalgo was making plenty of noise herself. The nation’s leading scorer, averaging 28.3 points per game coming into Wednesday, finished with 31 points and made 16 of 18 free throws. She also recorded seven steals. Her free throws moved her past Duke’s Alana Beard for the most career free throws in ACC history, taking her total to 587.

Her 16 makes are the third most in a game in program history, behind two 18-free-throw performances from Natalie Novosel in 2012 and Ruth Riley in 2000. She also became the first player since Jewell Loyd in 2014 to make 15 in a game.

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Those individual performances helped Notre Dame cruise to another win. No. 13 Notre Dame beat Southern 95-47 to improve to 5-0. The Irish jumped out to a 20-2 lead and were up 26-9 after the first quarter.

They extended that advantage to 50-23 at halftime and 71-35 after three quarters. Notre Dame shot 51% overall, made 12 of 24 3-pointers and hit 23 of 27 free throws. Ragone added nine points and went 3-for-3 from deep.

The awareness game also carries some history for the program. Notre Dame first held a Diabetes Awareness Day in November 2014, when it hosted Holy Cross at Purcell Pavilion in support of women’s basketball operations specialist Katie Schwab.

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Then-coach Muffet McGraw said the day was meant to help “spread the word about diabetes and how it can be prevented and treated.”

Other women’s basketball programs have since organized similar events. Baylor started an annual Type 1 awareness game in 2017 to support forward Lauren Cox, while Washington State partnered with the nonprofit SLAMT1D in January 2026 for a shootaround and awareness game involving children living with the disease.

For now, Notre Dame gets the weekend off before heading to Paradise Island, Bahamas, for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Irish open against Davidson on Tuesday and face No. 22 West Virginia on Thursday.

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Lewis will have another opportunity to build on her career night, with the support of teammates who, as Hidalgo explained, have already built a connection with her long before stepping onto the court.