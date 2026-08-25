“Hard Decision”: Kim Mulkey Issues Statement as LSU Forward Parts Ways With the Program

The Louisiana State University women’s basketball program has faced an unexpected roster change as the 2026-27 season looms, as their high-impact 6-5 forward leaves the organization. Head coach Kim Mulkey addressed the changes afterward and revealed just how difficult the situation was.

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The forward leaving the program is Kate Koval, who had transferred from Notre Dame to play the past season at LSU. Following the announcement, Mulkey spoke about how the change came to be in a statement posted to X by the LSU Women’s Basketball account.

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“Kate came to see me on Sunday and told me that after much consideration, she will be leaving the program for personal reasons,” she wrote. “We will respect her privacy on her decision, but we had a long talk about it, and it was a hard decision for her. I know it is hard because she loves LSU. Kate is a great person. She has to do what she feels is right for her, and we fully support her in that. We all wish her the best.”

The timing of the exit was particularly notable, considering that she was expected to have a bigger role in LSU’s frontcourt this season. Her departure leaves both Mulkey and the Tigers with a major roster question to solve before the season kicks off. Without her, the team has no one to slot in as a center, as Koval was set to be the team’s primary rim protector and rebounder. The lack of depth at this position could pose serious issues to a title charge in the upcoming season.

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Over the last season at LSU, she averaged 8.3 points while starting 17 games. The LSU roster is currently dominated by 21-year-old MiLaysia Fulwiley, who leads the team in points, steals, and blocks. Fulwiley has averaged 14.6 points in the last season, but Koval shines in a different stat. Koval averaged 6.3 rebounds in the 2025 season, behind only forward Amiya Joyner with 7.5. Koval’s presence clearly boosts LSU’s boards.

Before she played in Baton Rouge, Koval was a McDonald’s All-American and made the All-ACC Freshman team during the 2024-25 season. Over her last year with the Fighting Irish, she logged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 32 games, per ESPN.

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So far, there’s no publicly available information on why Koval decided to transfer, but from Mulkey’s statement, it seems that it likely wasn’t due to her affection for the program or an unwillingness from LSU to support her decisions. But Kim Mulkey, who is entering her sixth season coaching the LSU Tigers, has not allowed Koval’s departure to stunt the team completely with another roster move.

Kim Mulkey’s Russian Signing Adds Context to Kate Koval’s LSU Exit

Despite there not being an official reason provided by LSU or Koval for her exit from LSU, there is one decision made by Kim Mulkey that has drawn attention following the announcement of Koval’s exit.

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Just 10 days ago, on August 14, LSU added 6’5″ forward Anna Minaeva to their roster. Minaeva is a 17-year-old from Russia. She was previously a part of MBA Moscow in the VTB United League. Last season, she averaged 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds, according to the official LSU website. Minaeva’s addition to the roster created a sensitive backdrop given Koval’s Ukrainian roots and her family’s connection to the conflict between the two countries.

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Russia and Ukraine have been involved in a full-scale conflict since February of 2022, which followed eight years of conflict in Eastern Ukraine. The conflict has gone on for more than four years, which makes things complicated for the relationship between the two forwards.

Koval is from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. That connection makes Mulkey’s decision to bring in a Russian player notable, especially after Koval has left the program.

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The two were set to be the first pair of teammates in college women’s basketball from the two countries since the beginning of the conflict, with Mulkey hoping that they could become symbols of peace.

The coach had previously addressed the roster following her addition in an interview with The Advocate, where she revealed that she consulted Koval before bringing in Minaeva.

“I want you to understand I’m not here to ask you to change how you feel about Russia. I’m just here out of respect for your family and out of respect for you to let you know. Because I know how personal it is for you,” Mulkey said she told Koval.

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She added, “Know that what I have to do in this business, I cannot make a decision to not recruit somebody that can help our program because of a conflict between two countries.”

Only Koval knows the real reason behind her decision, and Mulkey’s message has made it clear that LSU will respect her privacy and support her choice, regardless of how it affects the team’s chances.