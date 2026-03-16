“Hard to Believe”: Geno Auriemma Questions Vanderbilt’s Placement in UConn’s NCAA Tournament Region

March Madness is finally upon us. Selection Sunday is done, and the fate of the 68 teams chasing a spot in the championship game in Phoenix has been decided. Geno Auriemma’s UConn earned the top overall seed and will head into the Fort Worth 1 Regional as they look to defend their title. But despite the favorable position, the 12-time championship-winning coach wasn’t entirely pleased with the seedings.

According to reporter Avery Becker’s post on X, coach Auriemma wasn’t pleased to see Vanderbilt placed in the same region as his team. “I don’t know what to make of that, to be honest with you […] that would be like they are the No. 8 team in the country. I find that hard to believe,” he said.

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UConn are definitely the favorites to win the big dance once again, but their road to Phoenix may not be as straightforward as an overall No. 1 seed would hope for. The Lady Huskies are expected to handle No. 16 UTSA in the opening round on Saturday without much trouble. However, things could get interesting soon after. If No. 8 Iowa State gets past No. 9 Syracuse in the first round, UConn could find itself facing a much tougher challenge earlier than anticipated.

The Cyclones are led by star center Audi Crooks, whose 25.5 points per game rank second in the nation, trailing only Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes, who averages 27. If the matchup materializes, Crooks would provide a fascinating test for Sarah Strong and the Huskies in the paint. Both UConn and Iowa State rank inside the top 12 nationally in three-point percentage, assists per game, and scoring offense, which means the contest could very well turn into a thriller.

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Although that game should still be winnable for UConn, considering Iowa State’s injury issues and their inconsistent run in Big 12 play. Looking ahead, the Sweet 16 could bring either Maryland or North Carolina into the Huskies’ path. But even that hurdle may not be too daunting. The Terrapins stumbled out of the Big Ten tournament early after falling to Oregon, while the Tar Heels saw their ACC title hopes end in the semifinals against Louisville.

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The Elite Eight could present a far tougher challenge if Vanderbilt also make it that far. The prospect of facing his former star player and longtime assistant, Shea Ralph, is clearly not something Geno Auriemma is eager about. In fact, as mentioned above, he is clearly not happy with Vanderbilt being placed in the same region as UConn. But this is the NCAA Championship, and by the time the Elite Eight arrives, the stakes could not be any higher.

Before Selection Sunday, Vanderbilt were ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll and finished SEC play with a strong 13–3 record. They boast a resume which also includes impressive wins over LSU, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Tennessee. They are definitely one of the favorites to win the championship, and Geno Auriemma’s first real test could very well come against his own former assistant.

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But like we said, things always get tougher once you reach the Elite Eight. Last season, Geno Auriemma’s side faced USC, who were among the favorites to win the big dance. Yes, the Trojans were without JuJu Watkins, which heavily tilted the game in UConn’s favor, but it still showed the level of competition teams face once the tournament reaches its latter stages.

And it’s not like the other contenders will have an easier road either. If results favor the higher seed, UCLA could face LSU in the Elite Eight, Texas might run into Michigan, and South Carolina could be up against Iowa. None of those matchups are easy, which only highlights how challenging the tournament becomes once teams reach the latter stages.

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That said, Shea Ralph had a completely different take when asked about the prospect of facing Geno Auriemma.

Shea Ralph on potentially facing Geno Auriemma

Earlier this season, it was announced that the two programs would face each other again during the 2027–28 and 2028–29 seasons after a hiatus that last saw them meet in 2019. But after Selection Sunday, that reunion could arrive much sooner. Shea Ralph, however, doesn’t seem too concerned about it, keeping her focus firmly on the present.

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“It was only a matter of time,” Shea Ralph said about being in the same region as UConn. “There isn’t a whole lot I have to say. I have a lot of respect for UConn, but I am honestly focused on the first game, because I can’t put my focus past it, and that stuff is out of my control. So I hope that we’re able to play against whoever it is that we play against.”

The prospect of Ralph facing her mentor Auriemma would certainly excite many fans. But for that to happen, both teams will first have to take care of the games in front of them. Vanderbilt begins its big dance against No. 15 seed High Point at Memorial Gymnasium on March 21. Both Vandy and UConn have close to a 99% chance of winning their opening games, and if they continue taking care of their opponents, an Elite Eight reunion between mentor and mentee could very well be on the cards.

If that matchup does happen, who do you think would come out on top? Let us know in the comments below!