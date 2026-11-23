Tennessee spent three weeks beating up on lesser teams, and everyone kept asking the same question: what is this team really? On Sunday night, No. 10 UCLA offered an answer. The Lady Vols stayed within reach for much of the game but eventually lost 90-80 at home. And head coach Kim Caldwell wasn’t going to pretend she was happy about it.

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“I hate the result of that game. I hate to lose. I think that we could have won that game. I think that there’s a lot of room for improvement with this team,” Caldwell said.

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She added that the team had practiced and prepared for things it failed to execute, and that her players “know that we can get 10 to 12 points better.”

It was Tennessee’s first loss of the season, dropping it to 6-1.

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Trailing 32-22, Tennessee hit three straight 3-pointers through Rylie Theuerkauf, Kaylene Smikle and Nya Robertson to cut the deficit to 32-31. UCLA responded with six consecutive points and took a 48-41 lead into halftime. The Bruins then opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, and Tennessee never got closer than eight points.

The Lady Vols led for just 23 seconds, all in the opening minutes.

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The biggest problem was on the glass. UCLA outrebounded Tennessee 45-33, including a 27-13 advantage at halftime. Fatmata Janneh, Tennessee’s leading rebounder, also missed nearly the entire first half after picking up two early fouls.

The Lady Vols improved after the break, winning the second-half rebounding battle 20-18 and limiting UCLA’s second-chance opportunities. Caldwell said the score “would have been a lot different” had Tennessee made that adjustment earlier.

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“I was a little disappointed that we had prepped for that and we didn’t start that way,” she said.

Rebounding wasn’t the only concern, either. UCLA’s size caused problems around the basket, with the Bruins blocking nine shots compared to Tennessee’s one. SI also counted 21 missed layups by the Lady Vols.

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Outside of Smikle, Tennessee struggled to find consistent scoring. The guard finished with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting and 10 rebounds, earning praise from Caldwell for having “a will to win, and it’s not even to score.”

Janneh added 12 points, and Jada Eads had 10, but the rest of the team combined to shoot 9-for-36, leaving Tennessee short of the scoring it needed to keep pace.

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The Lady Vols did force 18 turnovers with their press but managed only 15 points off those mistakes. Caldwell liked the pressure itself, pointing instead to the team’s transition defense when UCLA managed to break it.

“It was more so our transition defense,” she said. “When they got those live-ball rebounds, we had a hard time finding our matchups and getting back.”

UCLA capitalized, with KK Bransford scoring 25 points and going 11-of-12 at the free-throw line, while Elina Aarnisalo added 22.

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A Different Team, Even in a Loss

The defeat extended Tennessee’s difficult run against UCLA, which has now beaten the Lady Vols four straight times dating back to 2019, including a 99-77 win in Los Angeles last season. Tennessee still leads the all-time series 18-5.

Last year’s trip to UCLA was an early sign of what became a disastrous season for Tennessee. This time, however, the Lady Vols fought back from a double-digit deficit and continued pushing even as the Bruins pulled away.

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Caldwell noticed that difference, too. “I never saw major signs of doubt,” she said. “I never saw bad body language.”

That response reflects how Caldwell built the roster. She wanted players who would embrace her demanding style rather than shy away from it.

“What I wanted when I constructed the roster was a lot of players that wanted to play this way, that have the same underdog chip-on-their-shoulder mentality that I do,” she said.

Her system involves constant substitutions, full-time pressing and shared scoring responsibilities. But Caldwell wants her players to understand that individual numbers aren’t the priority. As she put it, “it’s not about them. It’s about winning.”

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She also expects Tennessee to learn how to handle games when it falls behind. “We’re going to be a team that is down in the fourth quarter and comes from behind,” she said. “The other team should be tired. We’re still fresh. But that’s just something we have to learn.”

Tennessee will face Florida Gulf Coast in the Coconut Hoops Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, on Nov. 27, followed by Virginia Tech on Dec. 3 and UConn on Dec. 12.

Caldwell hates the result, but she isn’t ready to give up on what this team can become. The next few weeks will show whether Tennessee can turn those missed opportunities into the 10 to 12 points of improvement its coach believes are within reach.