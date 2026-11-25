South Carolina has now beaten UConn in seven of the last 10 meetings. On Tuesday night, No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 7 UConn 65-56 at Mohegan Sun Arena, held the Huskies to 26.6% shooting, a season low, and ended the first half on a 16-0 run. The Huskies cut that gap to 10 in the fourth quarter but never got closer. Afterward, Geno Auriemma did not talk about one bad shot or one bad quarter. He questioned how his team thinks.

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“I’m having a really hard time coaching this team,’ Geno said during the post-game press.

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“Maybe they’re just not mentally ready for something like this. Maybe it’s just too much for them. … maybe I overstated what kind of team we had mentally,” he then added.

The game began well for UConn. The Huskies ran out to a 7-0 lead, held South Carolina without a point for the first four minutes, and led 16-11 after one quarter. They won the rebounding battle 48-40and had more points at the free-throw line, in the paint, and on the break.

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Then the second quarter happened.

South Carolina outscored UConn 27-6, and the Huskies did not score for the last 4:36 of the half. They committed 7 turnovers and 7 fouls in the quarter and 11 turnovers in the first half.

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“I thought we lost the game in the last two and a half minutes of the second quarter,” Auriemma said.

The numbers behind that collapse were rough. UConn entered the game shooting 45.4% and finished at 17-of-64, going 4-of-18 on threes. It made just 6 of 20 layups in the first three quarters. Sarah Strong had 22 points and 12 rebounds but shot 6-of-17 and was the only Husky in double figures.

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UConn was also short on guards. KK Arnold, the senior point guard, was ruled out after a lower-body injury in shootaround. Kayleigh Heckel missed her second straight game with a back issue. Blanca Quinonez started in Arnold’s place and scored four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

South Carolina was missing All-American Joyce Edwards, but Tessa Johnson filled the gap with a career-high 32 points. She missed her first six threes, then made three, hit 9 of 10 free throws, and was named MVP of the showcase.

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But Geno has his list of problems. He said he had never coached a UConn team that missed as many layups or committed as many fouls.

“It’s already hard enough to beat the best team in the country when you have to try to beat yourself,” he said.

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He also pointed to Strong’s recurring foul trouble, questioning how many consecutive games she had spent on the bench because of it. She had three fouls before halftime and four by the late third quarter.

Auriemma called the team “very, very, very immature” and said it had a poor response to adversity, with big swings from strong quarters to poor ones. He acknowledged that South Carolina simply had more quality depth and said he was “at a loss, really.” He also wished he had a little help and raised concerns about how fragile some players are these days.

Part of his explanation points at the schedule. Auriemma put together what may be the toughest nonconference slate in women’s college basketball, with nine teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. He said no one has ever played a schedule like it in NCAA history. “Maybe I did this team a disservice,” he said.

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UConn beat Iowa 91-79 and Ohio State 87-55 but has since lost to Michigan, Louisville and South Carolina. It is the first time in program history the Huskies have lost three games in November. Duke, Maryland, Notre Dame and LSU remain on the schedule before a lighter Big East slate.

The earlier losses had already exposed similar issues. After a 69-51 loss at Louisville, Auriemma did not call timeouts and waited nearly an hour and a half to speak to the media. He said the team had not been good at listening, absorbing, executing or communicating. He also acknowledged that this is a different team without Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd and that he needs to figure out each team’s learning curve.

Some problems have improved. Louisville beat UConn on the boards, but the Huskies won that battle against South Carolina. Their slow starts have also disappeared. However, the shooting, missed layups, fouls and response to adversity remain concerns. Before Tuesday’s game, Auriemma said his three leading scorers needed to perform at a high level while everyone else filled in. That did not happen.

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UConn is now 4-3, marking just its second-ever loss at Mohegan Sun, where it previously held a 49-1 record. The Huskies face No. 5 Duke on Saturday in Boston, while South Carolina hosts Tennessee State.

As Auriemma put it earlier this month, “it ain’t March.”