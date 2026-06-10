Haylen Ayers Opens Up on Basketball Legacy, Caitlin Clark Aspirations, ‘Dawg’ Mentality and Pro Career [Exclusive]

When it comes to talking about the future of women’s basketball, it’s hard to leave Haylen Ayers out of the conversation.

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At just 17-years-old, the Tennessee native is ranked among the top players (No. 3 as per 247 Sports) in the Class of 2027 and holds offers from some of the biggest programs in the country. To put it in perspective a little better, last year she became the youngest athlete to sign a lucrative NIL deal with New Balance. And that alone puts her on an elite roster that includes NBA stars Kawhi Leonard, Cooper Flagg, and WNBA phenom Cameron Brink.

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But she didn’t become one of the nation’s most sought-after prospects overnight.

Long before college coaches started appearing on the sidelines to watch her play, the game of basketball was already woven into her everyday life, and the credit for that goes to her mother – Ashley McElhiney Ayers.

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During her college days, Ashley scored more than 1,000 points for the Vanderbilt Commodores, which led her to get drafted by the Indiana Fever. However, one of her biggest achievements to date remains the fact that she made history as the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team.

So now as Haylen Ayers walks on her own path to stardom, she’s carrying lessons learned from that environment while building a legacy of her own. But let’s take a look at how she is doing that.

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During an exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports, the five-star prospect reflected on the influences that shaped her both on and off the court. And unsurprisingly, the story begins with the person who introduced her to the game in the first place.

On Growing Up with a Basketball Pedigree

With a mother who was honored as the Tennessee State 1A Miss Basketball in high school before building an impressive basketball career at Vanderbilt, Haylen Ayers always had a standard to chase. But rather than seeing that as pressure, she viewed it as motivation.

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“I think it kind of puts a competitive edge, a competitive spirit in you – kind of growing up knowing that you have something to live up to. But I think for me it’s just something to work towards all the time, and it’s kind of like a competitive thing like, ‘hey, I want to be better than her.'” She added, “So it’s always been just a standard for me. She obviously gets to teach me and help me grow in all the ways that she did, but she wants me to be just as good, if not better than her.”

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On Living and Learning with Coaches for Parents

At the University School of Jackson (USJ), Haylen Ayers has developed into one of the top players. During her sophomore season, she averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while earning Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Now, much credit for that goes to her parents.

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Her father, Joel Ayers, serves as USJ’s head coach, while her mother, Ashley Ayers, is an assistant coach. For many players, that setup could create challenges. But for the Ayers family, there is a clear separation between basketball and home life.

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“We do a really good job of leaving the parent and child at home and then coach and player in the gym. As soon as we step off the court, it is now parent and child. We do a really good job of separating the two and keeping one in one place and one in the other,” she revealed.

“I think the main thing is like most people don’t understand the relationship that you have to have to be able to do that. And for us, it’s kind of we don’t really talk about basketball in the house. We just leave that where it’s supposed to be, and on the court it’s a coach and player, and nothing is brought into either one of the other things, and there’s no favoritism. There might be every now and then a little more yelling at me than some of the others, but that just comes with being a coach’s daughter. But yeah, I think we do a really good job of separating the two.”

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On Handling the National Hype

In this sport, only a few players ever reach the level where they are considered superstars. Take Caitlin Clark or A’ja Wilson for example.

Haylen Ayers is definitely one of those. With her success on the court and growing national profile, she has quickly become one of the most recognizable young players in the country. But with this level of stardom also comes the kind of attention that not many could handle. However, for her, this is a “privilege.”

“I’m pretty stress-free. As a player, as a teenager, I kind of live life just stress-free. A lot of it is just – I work at whatever it is that’s put in front of me, and the results are just going to come from that. I think living with that mindset – the mindset that if you just work hard, the results are going to follow – that’s just kind of how I live life. The pressure is a privilege. I know most people say that, but that is just how I move forward. That’s how I’ve become who I am. And I hopefully will become because I take pressure as a positive thing in my life, in all things that I do, not just the sport itself.”

On Embracing the Present

As one of the most exciting players in the country, the temptation to look ahead and wonder what the future holds is everywhere. But Ayers doesn’t believe in living in the future.

“Living in the moment is definitely a huge thing. You don’t really realize how many moments you’ll miss or pass up just by thinking about, ‘hey, what’s next?’ Or ‘what can I do more tomorrow?’ Instead of just living in the moment,” she said.

“I think that’s one thing that’s helped me grow as an athlete is – living in the one rep that I’m doing in the workout or living in the one defensive stop that I need in a game instead of, can I go get this game winner down the road. It’s something that a lot of people in life take for granted: just living in the moment because you’re not guaranteed tomorrow at all. You’re not guaranteed to step on the court again. When you have the mindset that ‘I’ll do better tomorrow.’ Well, what are you doing today kind of question. So yeah, living in the moment is something that the earlier you grasp onto the more likely you are to have success.”

On Balancing Basketball and Softball

While basketball may be her future, it wasn’t Haylen Ayers’ first love.

The 17-year-old is also an accomplished softball athlete, ranking among the best outfielders in her grade, and that’s something she isn’t ready to leave behind anytime soon.

“My love for softball started even before basketball, and I have just hit the ground running with it. A lot of people ask me, ‘Which one do you like better?’ and I think the easiest answer is, ‘Well, I like both of them.’ But for me – I’m a basketball player, but softball has been my outlet.”

“These past three to four years, basketball has been super serious, and it is something that – there’s a lot going on all the time and softball has been the outlet for me. Some people like – it’s music or drawing or art, just something like that, and softball is that for me. So I get to have a full season of it in high school, but just whenever I need it, I have it because it’s the place where I can go and take my mind off of things. So it’s something that comes naturally, and it’s fun to me,” she further added.

“But at the same time I still love to do it, and I hope to do it as long as I can. Even if that’s one more year, if that’s four years in college, who knows? But that is something that it’s always been there for me when I needed it – A space to go.”

On Her Elite Mid-Range Game and the Mental Battle

Being one of the best players on the floor comes with its fair share of consequences. Opponents learn to adjust to your style, defenses adapt.

But for Haylen Ayers, dealing with that has now become a part of the learning process. So when Andrew asked her whether defenses have started focusing more heavily on her scoring ability, she quickly answered:

“Yes, it’s very evident in high school, but I would say in AAU it is now starting to pick up a little bit too.”

However, she believes the challenge is less physical than many people would assume.

“I think a lot of it is mental and a lot of people would be like, ‘Well, I’m going to go work on this,’ or ‘I’m going to add this to my game.’ That’s not me. My game is kind of my game, and that’s just what I do. But I think a lot of it is mental and a lot of people don’t understand that at all. But it is a mindset because mine started at a young age, especially in high school. At a very young age, it happened to me, and mentally you’re probably not ready for that.”

“But the earlier that it happens, the more that you become able to conquer that mindset, and mentally being strong and stable in those moments, but also knowing, like, it’s happening for a reason. You are, you belong. You are that good. That is why it’s happening to you. And I think the mental aspect of it is the biggest part to overcome a double team or being guarded in that way. Because it’s not physical; that’s why it’s happening to you. So it’s the mental part of overcoming that.”

On Her Gold Standard for Mental Toughness

During the interview, when Ayers was asked to identify the gold standard for mental toughness, she didn’t think of a WNBA star or an NBA legend; she immediately pointed towards her mother.

“Mine’s easy. Mine’s my mom. And most people, like you said, they have no idea – she was obviously the first woman to coach a men’s team and you know the national league and she just through life especially, just losing both parents and still being a mom and all the stuff like – she has mentally been guidance for me and she has taught me so much and she would like to say that she’s the best role model in the mental aspect and but she’ll also admit like I have room to grow as well. But just being a mom and a coach and then also being a parent to other kids that she coaches on the floor, it has definitely helped her grow, and it’s helped me grow and see how strong she is mentally, and I think that’s kind of the gold standard for me.”

On Becoming the Youngest Athlete on the New Balance Roster

“I’m very humbled to be in a situation where I’m amongst the names, those names that a lot of people are familiar with, and it’s a very, very intimate culture with New Balance, and that’s kind of how I live life. I’m very grateful to be a part of that conversation and within that program. So yeah, it’s a really cool family to be a part of, and I’m super grateful to be in the position that I’m in.”

On Her On-Court Style and Persona

If you ask any coach or scout about Haylen Ayers, they’ll likely point to her scoring ability as the best part of her game. But when she describes herself, the first word that comes to her mind is – a teammate.

“I would definitely go with unselfish. I’m very energetic. I like to lead. I communicate a lot. When it’s in the moment, it can sound harsh, but I like to get my point across. But the main thing would just be unselfish, and I feel like I’m a ball of energy on the court. I love to smile. Obviously, I probably haven’t stopped smiling since I’ve been on here. So, I enjoy the game. I just love playing it. So, I have a lot of fun while doing it.”

On Carving Her Own Path as a Trailblazer Just Like Her Mother

Ashley McElhiney Ayers (Haylen’s Mother) built a career by doing things that had never been done before. We have already talked about how she stepped into a territory only a few people were willing to enter at that time.

So that willingness of hers to forge a different path left an impression on her daughter to be a trailblazer herself.

“Following in my mom’s footsteps, it’s always going to lead you on a positive path in a really good direction. Obviously, she decided to take a path that not a lot of people were willing to risk or take. And I think that kind of stood out to me whenever, you know, you have a mom that’s like that. I want to take that with me.”

“I’m not going to do what’s casual, or that’s always done. Just for instance, like I don’t say yes to everything. I don’t need to go to everything that I’m invited to, or, you know, there’s just some things that you can say no to, or you can follow your own path, or you can do what is best for you and not what everyone else does. And I think that’s something that what she did has now, kind of, led me down that path and created a name for myself and has been the trailblazing moment, obviously, that has kind of led me to be my own person.”

On Her Dream Matchup Against Caitlin Clark

The stage that Haylen Ayers will enter soon, just a few years ago, belonged to Clark.

But unlike most former prospects, Clark never stopped being the center of attention. She remains one of the biggest names in the WNBA and continues to be the player everyone is talking about.

So when Andrew asked Ayers about who her dream matchup would be, she didn’t hesitate to point towards the Indiana Fever star.

“There’s so many people that I would love to do this with, but I think her name has recently been the hot seat. I think Caitlin Clark, like I just want the opportunity to guard her. You watch her play, and you’re like, ‘Why are you letting her shoot again?’ But her shot is so quick, and I just want the opportunity to guard her. Not even the offensive opportunity, but like I just want to be a dawg on defense against her for one game.”

On the Importance of ‘Having That Dawg’ In Her

“It’s very important. That is something that my parents preach to both basketball and softball teams. Because it’s not something that is just given to you. You obviously work for that type of thing. But once you get that mentality, do not give it back because that’s something that you can carry through life, sports all the way through.”

On Entering the ‘Golden Age’ of Women’s Sports

Women’s basketball has experienced enormous growth over the past several years. Teams in the WNBA are seeing a massive rise in their game attendance, so much so that they have to shift their matches to bigger arenas. Players got a huge bump in their salaries. Television ratings are climbing day-by-day.

Then in college, NIL opportunities have completely transformed their landscape, as player now have the chance to earn based on their Name, Image, and Likeness. So there is very little doubt that this is the golden age of women’s basketball. But is that what Haylen Ayers thinks as well?

“I think women’s sports are in a really good spot, and not just basketball. I think in all areas, women’s sports are on the horizon, and I think it’s a great time to be young. Just with everything that’s involved, and there has been so many people in the past five years, like you said, that have set the pathway for us, and we should be super grateful for that because without them there is nothing that we have today. But I think women’s sports is in a really good space, and I’m happy to be living in the scenario that I’m living in.”

On the Impact of Paige Bueckers

If you are a basketball fan, you already know how big of a name Paige Bueckers has been throughout her college career and her transition in the WNBA.

She was selected as the No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in 2025, and since then she has won the Rookie of the Year award, earned an All-Star nod, and dropped a historic 44-point game.

So when Ayers was asked about her in the interview, she said:

“She’s a dawg. I think she does everything the right way. And obviously, there’s the behind-the-scenes part of it, but I think from what we see on social media or just kind of on TV, I think she does everything the right way. She does it with a smile. She does it with kind of the energy that just looks like she loves what she does. And that’s kind of how people should approach the game, or you’re not doing it for the right reasons.”

On What Kind of Content She Enjoys Making

“A lot of people try to make it solely about the basketball life, and I kind of fall into that trap as well. My life is basketball, and that’s kind of what I do, and then there’s some softball here and there. I think one of the biggest things for me is kind of finding time to put my family and friends out there because that’s what I value most. Because my circle is super small, but the people that are in my circle are my people, and that’s who have put me in this position that I’m in today. So without them, I would be nothing. And so that’s something that I take pride in is allowing my friends and family to also have a spotlight because, like I said, I would be nothing without them.”

On Her Battle with Mattie Minury

Elite players often find themselves linked together long before they even reach college or the professional ranks. That has already happened for Haylen Ayers.

After a recent matchup against Mattie Minury, another highly regarded prospect, many fans couldn’t control their excitement to see these young players in the pro league and suggested that it could become a future WNBA rivalry.

However, when Ayers was asked about that, she made it clear that her focus remains on the competition itself.

“It was a super fun game. It was one of those 8 a.m. games. So, we got to have fun at very, very early morning, but it was a competitive atmosphere. We had coaches on the sideline. It was just – it’s really fun. It’s always really fun to compete. My team will step on the court and face anybody, and they always have my back. So I’m very grateful for that. And to step on the court with another team that is just as competitive and wants it just as much as we are. It was really fun to go head-to-head with someone that’s just as good.”

On Learning From Heartbreaking Losses

One of the most memorable performances of Haylen Ayers’ career so far came in a state championship game, where she finished the night with 40 points and 13 rebounds. However, even with this production, her team still lost in double overtime.

So when asked about that moment in the interview, this is what the young star had to say:

“In the moment, you just wish you could have done a little bit more, not just for yourself, but the person sitting next to you that has battled all the way to the last game with you. Because they’re not just your teammates, they’re your family. And so when you end up not on top, it’s hard to be like, well, you know, that falls on my shoulders, and there’s what else could I have done? I think after you step away, you have to see the good, or you know, you’ll always be chasing, which is a good thing, but it’s something that you just strive to be in that moment.”

“That’s gonna be one of the biggest games of your life or in the life that you’re living now. And so, just being able to be that person that will step up in any moment and kind of the person that my teammates have built confidence and trust in. They want the ball in my hands in those scenarios. So that’s something that I take pride in, and I’m very grateful that they trust me in those moments to be able to do that. But I think when it all is said and done, it’s a team sport, and there’s not much that you reflect on the word ‘I’ in that moment. It’s kind of, what could we have done?”

On What She Would Tell Her Older Self

Athletes are often asked what advice they would give their younger selves. But Andrew has something else in his mind as he asked Haylen Ayers, “What would she tell her older self?” And to be honest, her answer brought the conversation full circle.

“I would be like, ‘Slow down. Live in the moment.’ I think life has gone so quickly. Just in my 17 years of living, I feel like I’m always on the go. People make the comments, or if I’m trying to get on the phone with somebody, they always make the comments, ‘Well, you’re so busy. You’re always going.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t have another life outside of it. I don’t know another life outside of it.’ I think it would be just to settle in and slow down, enjoy life because these are the moments that you don’t get back, and I’m living that firsthand and I’m understanding that. But yeah, I think it would just be to slow down, enjoy the moments.”

The Quickfire Round:

The Scenario Haylen’s Pick Who do you not want to make eye contact with after a turnover? “Dad, definitely.” Who pushes you harder in practice? “I would say my dad.” Who texts you more on game day? “My mom.” Who gives the better halftime speech? “They both give really good halftime speeches. It depends on the situation that we’re going into halftime with.” Who are you calling first after a bad loss? “Probably my mom on the phone. Definitely going to my mom. Probably if it’s in person, I’m definitely going to my dad.”

The best player in the country should go to the best program. No exceptions.

“I disgree. I think building your own legacy at any school is going to be the right choice. And if that falls, not in the best program, then I think you should do that.”

Playing for your parents makes you tougher than any other player on the court.

“I mean, I probably have a biased opinion. I think probably yes because it’s a hard situation, but there’s two sides to that question.”

NIL changed recruiting more than anything coaches say in a living room visit.

“I think it has changed the game, but I think it’s changed the game for the better. So, agree to disagree on that one.”

Losing a heartbreaker teaches you more than winning a championship.

“I actually can agree to that. I think I lived that firsthand. So I won a championship in ’24, and then lost one in ’25, and then lost one this year in ’26. So I can definitely agree to that. I think it definitely teaches you more.”

As a young player surrounded by attention, expectations, and elite company, Haylen Ayers doesn’t sound rushed by any of it. Instead, she kept circling back to the same idea throughout the conversation – stay present and control what she can.

With fans still awaiting her decision to choose a college, her name is already firmly in national conversations. So her next steps are only going to draw more eyes. But for now, she seems intent on taking it one moment at a time.