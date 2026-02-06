HC Dawn Staley Issues Injury Update on Tessa Johnson After 88–45 Win vs Mississippi State

The No. 3-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks entered their latest game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs already short-handed, with Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer ruled out of the game. But what quickly caught everyone’s attention was starting guard Tessa Johnson, who never returned to the floor in the third quarter of the game.

While it’s still not confirmed what led her to leave the court, as per reports, the 6-foot guard was seen wearing a wrap around her lower torso area. However, she moved comfortably, getting up to high-five teammates without any visible limitation.

So speaking to the media after the game, head coach Dawn Staley addressed the situation and downplayed any serious concern, explaining that Johnson was held out as a precaution.

“She’s just banged up,” Staley said. “We afforded ourselves to get a big lead and not (having to) put her in a situation where she could hurt herself more. She’s just a little sore, so we opted to keep her out and get her ready for the Tennessee game.”

In the game, Tessa Johnson took just five shots in the first half, where she only made one, while sophomore Joyce Edwards carried the offense. But this doesn’t mean that Johnson hasn’t been a assest for the Gamecocks throughout the 2025-26 NCAA season.

With her fast-paced playing style and impressive shooting, Johnson is currently averaging 14.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Her stats have helped her rank third on the team in scoring, while leading South Carolina in three-point shooting at an efficient 45.9 percent. Just a few days ago, she poured in 19 points against Texas A&M.

So with a critical stretch of SEC play ahead, Staley’s decision to sit her late against Mississippi State appears rooted more in long-term readiness than any immediate concern.

For now, this game is just another win in their bag as the season continues to move forward.

What’s next for Tessa Johnson and the Gamecocks?

After this 43 points win over the Bulldogs, the Gamecocks now sit at 23-2 overall and 9-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

In this game, Edwards led the charge with 21 points, but that’s not all. Doing so, she surpassed 1,000 career points to become just the third player in program history to achieve the feat during her sophomore season, joining program legends Shelia Foster and A’ja Wilson.

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) shoots over Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Destiney McPhaul (2) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Moreover, freshman Ayla McDowell made the most of her first career start, knocking down four three-pointers on her way to 16 points. Madina Okot continued her consistent interior presence, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds to record her 14th double-double of the season. And this is the exact type of balance where, even after being short-handed, they dominated.

For their next game, the Gamecocks will play against the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 8th. A game predicted to be in their favor with 89% by ESPN. Following that, they will lock horns with:

The No. 5 LSU Tigers on February 14th.

The No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide on February 19th.

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels on February 22nd.

With tough games up next, and only six games remaining before the regular season is over, South Carolina will need its full roster available as the margin for error tightens against a stretch of ranked opponents. For now, fans can afford to feel encouraged, as Tessa Johnson’s absence in the second half appeared to be a precaution rather than a setback.