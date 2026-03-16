HC Jan Jensen Gets Emotional as 12-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Designs Iowa’s Nike Shoe

There are rare moments in basketball that, in and of themselves, have an impact far beyond the sport due to the emotional weight they carry. And for Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen, a regular team sneaker reveal on Selection Sunday turned into one such moment.

The unveiling occurred during a watch party where the players, along with Jensen, gathered to watch the bracket together. And to most of their surprise, it was one of their own from the Hawkeye nation that was in charge of not only unveiling duties, but also designing it. Harper Stribe, a 12-year-old who has beaten cancer multiple times in the last few years and is one of the team’s biggest fans, worked with NIKE at the NIKE Elite School to design these shoes.

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Stribe’s story was immensely inspiring, so much so that it also shook off a strong personality like Jensen, while she introduced her to the other members gathered in the room. “This kid, she represents amazing resiliency, unbelievable strength, a fight,” Jensen said. “This kid embodies everything that’s right and about being an amazing young woman.”

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“And I am so thrilled that you are going to have one of the coolest shoes I know. She’s faced cancer, she’s had cancer, she’s faced a lot of challenges. And she keeps showing up,” she added further.

The story also inspired many of the players, who, in turn, thanked Stribe for the shoes and hugged her to make her feel comfortable among them. The shoe, unveiled from the box, was a white edition with gold accents on the sides. It is also reported that the shoe will go on sale after this unveiling ceremony at the Hawkeyes camp.

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Notably, Harper Stribe was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a tissue cancer, twice in 2017 and 2022. And her treatment was mostly handled at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

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Since then, she has been an integral part of the institution and the program. As a gesture of goodwill, she also signed a letter of intent and had her own locker in the facility during that time. Notably, Stribe’s brother, Nile, has also received treatment from the Stead Family Children Hospital for Fragile X syndrome.

These moments continue to strengthen the team’s psyche on the court. On the other hand, their bracket for the National Championships is a double-edged sword for now. They get to host their first two rounds of the competition. While on the other, they are pushed into a bracket with South Carolina, a team that has hardly put a foot wrong this season.

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Jan Jensen Talks About the Pressure of Playing at Home in March Madness

Iowa’s decent season in Big 10 play and a Championship run in the conference tournament helped them emerge as a No. 2 seed in the National Championships. They are in the Sacramento 4 Regional bracket of the tournament. They tipped off their campaign on March 21 against Fairleigh Dickinson at their Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Iowa at UCLA Feb 1, 2026 Los Angeles, California, USA Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Los Angeles Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20260101_jko_aj4_051

This is a major positive for Iowa, given they have just lost twice at home this season against UConn and Minnesota. But Jensen knows that besides this advantage, there will also be a lot of pressure on them, courtesy of the expectations.

“I think, that’s always the balance of how much you talk about that? It’s like this is so great but there’s also a lot of pressure. Like this happened, we did this, but we lost that game. So, it’s kind of every team will have to figure that out,” Jensen said. “Just because we’re home doesn’t guarantee anything.”

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Nevertheless, clinching the No. 2 seed for the March Madness is quite a staggering feat for Iowa. And a lot of the credit for it goes to Jan Jensen. The Hawkeyes’ head coach hasn’t let the program get bogged down in the post-Caitlin Clark era. And has led them to back-to-back March appearances in her two years at the helm.

Iowa’s first round opponent, Fairleigh, is coming off an automatic qualification. They won the Northeast Conference Championship, defeating Long Island University in the finals. On paper, Jensen’s team looks more formidable and is naturally the favorite for the matchup. But it will eventually come down to which team handles the pressure better.

With just a few days remaining in this game, what are your expectations for it? Do let us know in the comments.