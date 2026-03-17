HC Molly Miller Secures Major Payday After Guiding ASU to Long-Awaited NCAA Return

Arizona State are dancing for the first time since 2019. Courtesy: Molly Miller. The head coach replaced Natasha Adair ahead of the 2025-26 season after Adair went 29-62 in three seasons. In her first season itself, Miller went 24-9 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 including 3 wins over rivals Arizona. That is also the most wins in a season for ASU since 2016. While it is a heartwarming story, Miller also secured a major bonus as a result of this bid.

Just to understand how impressive this feat from Miller is, understand the backdrop. Only three players returned from the 2024–25 team that finished 10-22 and 3-15 in the Big 12. Miller brought in 10 new players. That kind of change usually requires a period of transition, an exchange of ideas. And yet, Miller needed none of that.

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“I just think it’s incredible what (Miller) and her staff did,” former ASU women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne said. “Really impressive doesn’t seem strong enough.” Turns out, winning this quickly comes with more than just headlines, as Molly Miller’s turnaround is literally paying off.

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“Molly Miller will receive a bonus of at least $50k for leading ASU to an NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season,” wrote 247Sports’ Chris Karpman. “She is also in line for a $100k retention bonus. AD Graham Rossini will also receive a bonus of at least $25k for the NCAA Tournament appearance.”

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Miller was given a major paybump as compared to Adair. The former Grand Canyon coach signed a $750,000 per season, 5-year contract last year, with the salary rising $25,000 per season and $75,000 in the final year. The retention bonus, which Thorne states is if Miller is retained as a coach through the next season. And after this successful season, it’s unlikely she is going anywhere.

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The contract also includes a $10,000 bonus for appearing in the Conference championship game or $35,000 for winning the conference championship.And a $25,000 bonus for winning the regular season championship. She would have gotten a total of 85,000 if she had won the conference title.

The disparity is probably because the school directly benefits from an NCAA tournament bid. Each conference gets $113,000 from the NCAA which is distributed among the teams. Qualifying for the NCAA tournament means the donors are more eager to invest, as the team is now on the national stage. More exposure leads to better recruiting and increased interest. So, if ASU progresses to round 2, Miller will get $60,000 with the number rising by $10,000 in each round, with the national championship win giving Miller $350,000.

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“It feels good, but this moment belongs to our players, and they’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I couldn’t be prouder of them, and I’m excited for the university. I’m excited for the program,” Miller said. “I’m very grateful that President Crow and Graham trusted and believed in me. The way they believed in me is the way I believe in this team, and I’m thrilled for them. These players deserve this. They’ve earned it, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

In the first round, the Sun Devils are facing another team with an historic bid. They will go against the Virginia Cavaliers in Iowa City in the Sacramento Region. The Cavaliers are appearing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018. If they manage to win this clash, they will face No. 7 Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Despite the stakes, Miller is keeping things simple.

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Molly Miller To Stick With The Process As ASU Arrives In Unfamiliar Territory

All season long, the goal has been to get into the NCAA Tournament. Now that they are here, the path ahead just gets harder. Since they haven’t reached the Tournament in the last 7 years, there are many players who haven’t yet been there. But there is experience as well. Gabby Elliot has played in the March Madness with Clemson, and McKinna Brackens has with UNLV. Miller herself reached the Tournament with Grand Canyon last year. Ahead of the Big dance, the coach is changing very little.

“Yeah, we’re going to not fix what’s not broken,” Miller said. “With this group, we’ve had a good routine, a good cadence on what works, how we scout, how we prep, what we do a couple days out, a week out, whatever that looks like. They’ve been really just whatever you need, coach, we’ll do. And that’s the great thing about this group. They’ve been bought in and coachable from day one.”

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This firm belief in their philosophy is what got them here. And changing that at the big stage will just increase the pressure. Against the Cavaliers, who went 19-11, they are matched in every metric. Virginia is a good offensive team, scoring 75.3 points a game, while ASU depends on their defense, conceding only 60.6 points. The two teams will go head-to-head, and the one who shows up on the day will come out on top.