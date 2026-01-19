 HC Vic Schaefer Addresses Aaliyah Crump’s Role Following 15-Game Absence

As the Texas Longhorns struck back with a win against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday after two unceremonious defeats against No.12 LSU and No.2 South Carolina, freshman Aaliyah Crump was at the very center of it. While Crump returned to business at the Lone Star Showdown after missing 15 straight games due to a foot injury, she contributed with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists in an 80-35 victory. Following the game, head coach Vic Schaefer highlighted the Longhorns guard’s key role in the roster, while praising her loyalty to the program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Crump faced the injury after the Longhorns’ fifth game of the season against the James Madison Dukes. However, Crump’s dedication to returning and helping her team during the season, without seeking a redshirt to protect her eligibility, despite missing so many games, appealed to Schaefer.

“She’s special. These kids who begin with naah, I will just redshirt, I know you need me, but I’m gonna redshirt. And to do that was never in her mind,” the Longhorns head coach said in his post-match conference. “She’s all in for this team. She wants to play and be a part of this team, and that speaks so much about her character and who she is. And what’s she about? We desperately need her; obviously, our depth has really been slim,” Schaefer added further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Longhorns’ freshman came off the bench against the Aggies. She logged in 21 minutes immediately after the return and left a significant mark on offense. She replaced Jordan Lee in the first quarter of the game. And opened her scoring in the second quarter with a layup on Rori Harmon’s assist. Although Crump started slowly, she unleashed in the last quarter, hitting three layups and two free throws.

While she led the team in scoring, the efficiency wasn’t quite there yet, which was understandable given it was her first game back. Crump had her moments offensively but was still working her way into rhythm after the layoff. Even so, her presence alone added a new dimension to Texas’ attack, and her return is a clear boost for the Longhorns and head coach Vic Schaefer moving forward.

Imago Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer reacts during the first quarter in a semifinal of the women’s 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Crump brings a lot to the table for Schaefer. The fifth-ranked recruit is honed in strategic court vision, shot-making prowess, and physicality. This makes her a standout among the already decorated set of guards on the Longhorns roster. In the limited time she has suited up this season, the freshman has averaged over 10 points per game. Additionally, Crump’s defensive work, averaging 1.6 steals per game, makes her an elite player on the other side of the court, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Aaliyah Crump’s Return could be the X-Factor

Aaliyah Crump’s addition is an immense boost for the Longhorns’ offense and head coach Vic Schaefer. The Longhorns have looked formidable on offense this season, averaging 89.2 ppg and ranking fourth in the country. However, in Crump’s absence, Schaefer’s side dropped two games, 65-70 against LSU and 65-68 to South Carolina, pushing them to fourth in the SEC.

An offensive option like Crump’s return under these circumstances is a blessing for the Longhorns and Schaefer. Combined with team scoring leader Madison Booker and guard Jordan Lee, a fully-fit Crump will give Schaefer the edge going into the business end of the season. Moreover, after her first game back, she looked agile and confident, highlighting another positive for the Longhorns.

“I just played free, and I played like myself. I put in the work leading up to this moment, so I knew that I was ready.” Schaefer said in her post-match interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The freshman’s return will provide Schaefer the freedom to play a four-guard lineup, which has been Schaefer’s specialty. Schaefer’s side is in for a long stretch of games in the upcoming weeks. While Arkansas is next on Sunday, it will be followed by matches against top-ranked Oklahoma, LSU, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

To tackle these upcoming challenges and continue their winning momentum in a challenging SEC conference, Schaefer will need his full arsenal ready, including his star recruit, Crump.