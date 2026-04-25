“He Gonna Sell the Playoff Again”: NCAA World Reacts to Cameron Boozer’s 2026 NBA Draft Decision

Ojus Verma is a College Basketball and WNBA author at EssentiallySports. As head of the Analysis Desk and a former player with 13 years of experience, he specializes in decoding tactics, player development, and the evolution of rivalries shaping the game. Ojus’ coverage of the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese saga, dating back to their college days, has earned recognition for its balance of insight and context.

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