“He Gonna Teach You About Life”: Darius Acuff Jr Says John Calipari Changed More Than His Game

For all the records Darius Acuff Jr. shattered during his historic season at Arkansas, the most profound impact came from lessons that never appeared on a stat sheet. They won the SEC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2000, and reached the Sweet 16. But if he had to credit any one person who helped him become a better player and a better person, it would be head coach John Calipari.

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“He’s a great person, more than a great coach. He cares about you off the court more than on the court,” he said during his recent media appearance. “He gonna teach you about life before basketball. So it was kind of easy, playing for him, basketball. He was just teaching us a lot throughout the year, and I definitely learned a lot from him.”

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That perspective says a lot, especially when you consider just how dominant Darius Acuff Jr was on the court in the 2025-26 season. Because while Calipari was shaping the person, Acuff was rewriting the record books.

During his freshman year with the Razorbacks, Acuff didn’t just lead the team; he carried them on his back. What’s remarkable is that he became the first player since Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists in the same season, putting up 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game.

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People witnessed an efficient shooting of 48.4% from the field and an impressive 44% from beyond the arc.

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So, when the season concluded, Acuff not only set a new freshman scoring record at Arkansas with 845 total points, but also walked away with SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, and the Bob Cousy Award, while earning First-Team All-American honors.

Naturally, for Darius, the biggest takeaway wasn’t the awards or the numbers. It was everything he picked up beyond the game from his coach.

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Darius Acuff Jr Faces His First Real NBA Reality Check After Historic Run

Acuff’s freshman season at Arkansas forced NBA scouts to take him seriously.

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Standing 6-foot-3 tall, Acuff brings a sturdy frame and a reported 6-foot-6 wingspan that helps him absorb contact and operate through traffic.

Imago December 20, 2025, Newark, New Jersey, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. 5 controls the ball in the first half of the Never Forget Tribute Classic at Prudential Center. Newark USA – ZUMAs325 20251220_zsp_s325_003 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

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Darius Acuff Jr remains a clear work in progress defensively as per Scouting reports. His size is serviceable but not elite, and his screen navigation and off-ball awareness were frequently targeted throughout SEC play. Even his biggest supporters admit the tape doesn’t yet match his offensive dominance on that end.

He’s an elite scorer from pretty much anywhere on the floor, but the NBA will make things tougher. Defenses will force him into harder floaters, pull-ups, and contested shots; situations where he thrived in college but might not get the same comfort at the pro level.

It can’t be denied that what he did in his freshman season gives him a big advantage.