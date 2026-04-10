“He Is No Roddy Gayle”: NCAA Fans Can’t Ignore Justin Pippen’s Ohio State Commitment in Key Transfer Portal Decision

For Ohio State, landing the son of an NBA Hall of Famer should be a clear victory, but Justin Pippen’s arrival is already being overshadowed by the ghost of a player who just left.

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“Cal guard Justin Pippen is committing to transfer to Ohio State, per his agents at WME Basketball. He’s a sophomore who averaged 14.2 points per game this year and had 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He’s the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen,” basketball insider Pete Thamel on X.

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It was in California where Pippen truly showed his full potential. The sophomore averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 assists. A stark difference from his freshman year at college, which saw him barely scraping by with 1.6 points and 0.6 assists.

Pippen comes from a basketball family with a great pedigree to boot. His father is NBA HOF’er Scottie Pippen Jr., and his elder brother Scotty Jr. plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and Justin has shown that with his performance for the Golden Bears.

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By this move, Pippen also became head coach Jake Diebler’s first addition out of the Portal. Coming in, he will have to do some heavy lifting for Diebler’s squad as Ohio’s superstar Bruce Thornton has exhausted his eligibility.

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As Ohio ended its 2025-26 season under Diebler, it will look at it with a mixed bag of emotions. Yes, they did earn a playoff slot, earning a no 9 seed in the NCAA tournament; however, the festivity was cut short as the Horned Frogs leapfrogged over them in the first round.

Pippen’s addition has made Ohio hopeful that it will go past the first round stage this year. But what does the internet think about this?

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Fans React to Pippen’s Move To Join Coach Diebler’s Team

The fans have been vocal whenever new transfer news has come in, and Justin Pippen’s addition to Ohio got the fans talking as well.

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“He is no Roddy Gayle,” said a snide remark from a fan who wasn’t quite impressed with this news.

Before winning championships with the Michigan Wolverines, Roddy Gayle was creating magic with Ohio State. A proven scorer and playmaker for the Buckeyes, Gayle had the “IT” factor and was revered for his athleticism, shot creation, and ability to take over games, and it was his sophomore year that saw him make massive improvements – 13. 5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 3.1 apg.

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Speaking of Roddy Gayle, one fan was even quick to call it a reverse Roddy Gayle situation.

“Reverse Roddy Gayle,” the witty fan pointed out.

It is actually the reverse in a manner. While Roddy Gayle switched from Ohio State to the Michigan Wolverines, Justin did the exact opposite. Shifting from Michigan to Ohio. Now we have to wait and see if this reversal has the same impact as Roddy’s did. Pippen is undoubtedly talented, but whether he has it in him to emulate the same resourcefulness that Gayle did in terms of production, consistency, or star power can only be fully understood once he graces the Schottenstein Center.

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“When your dad is Scottie Pippen, even the transfer portal feels like a Hall of Fame lobby,” said another fan.

When you are a basketball legend’s son, it’s hard to stay away from the spotlight even though you don’t crave the added attention. It’s like the Cameron Boozer, Kiyan Anthony situation all over again, where your talent is always compared to your predecessor. The six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer with the Chicago Bulls, it’s hard to shake that off your shoulders.

“Big Move. Justin Pippen is heading to the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball, a new stage, a bigger spotlight. Time to make his own name now,” said another commenter

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California might have given Justin the well-deserved attention, but to solidify his legacy, he needed Ohio, which has a much larger national profile and plays in the Big Ten. It brings with it more media attention and high-stakes moments. So that would be a blessing for Pippen.

But looking at his career trajectory, whether he will stay in Ohio also for the final season is the question fans really want to know.

“3rd school in three years. His legendary pop must’ve cut him off. He’s chasing the money lol,” said a fan.

The tongue-in-cheek comment has shown how Justin has moved between colleges and has not chosen to settle down. Starting with the Wolverines and then the Golden Bears and now with the Buckeyes, he surely has been a vagabond of sorts. Whether getting lucrative NIL offers is the ultimate goal or not is not known, but he is certainly searching for more game time.

While Michigan did not see him start a single game and only averaged 6.6 minutes, California got him to start in all 32 games he was a part of. Under Jake Diebler, Justin Pippen will again hope to get the same amount of time to shine on the glass. Now let’s wait and see what the season has in store for the younger Pippen.