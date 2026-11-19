For months, one question hung over LSU basketball: would HC Will Wade really play RJ Luis Jr.? On Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the answer came with 12:04 left in the first half. Luis checked in off the bench for his LSU debut, and the No. 25 Tigers went on to beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-67 to improve to 5-0. The ovation was loud, and so was the argument that followed.

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After the game, Wade kept his answer short and pointed.

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“I’m going to refer to our university statement from yesterday… everybody we played tonight is eligible,” he said (via LSU Sports on YouTube).

When asked again whether the off-court trouble was worth taking for the team to play Luis Jr., Wade added, “He was eligible, and he played.”

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Wade was willing to discuss Luis’ performance, but when it came to questions about his eligibility and roster status, he directed reporters back to the university’s statement.

Earlier, LSU president Wade Rousse said, “LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana’s courts.” He added that, based on the court order and representations from the SEC’s counsel, LSU intended to roster Luis.

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So, why has Luis’ return become such a major issue? The dispute goes back to his NBA journey. Luis declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and went undrafted. He then signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz and was traded to the Boston Celtics. He never played in an NBA regular-season game but did appear in preseason games. The SEC has argued that a player in that position cannot return to a league school.

A Louisiana judge, however, saw it differently. Last Friday, a Baton Rouge judge granted Luis a preliminary injunction that blocks the SEC from punishing LSU for rostering him. On Monday, the SEC said it would follow the order and would not fine or penalize LSU if it put Luis on the roster.

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But the league was far from pleased with LSU’s decision. Its statement on Tuesday called the move “a deeply concerning and disappointing development.” The SEC has rules in place for schools that play a player like Luis: a half-season suspension for the head coach, a 50% fine of the sport’s yearly operating budget, and loss of voting rights on conference business. For now, the injunction keeps those penalties off the table.

With the legal protection in place, LSU went ahead and gave Luis his first appearance. He did not start. When he checked in, the crowd rose, and he soon grabbed a rebound. Later, he hit a 3-pointer that drew a loud roar. He finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes, shooting 3-of-9 overall and 1-of-4 from deep. It was his first college game in 20 months since he last played for St. John’s in March 2025.

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LSU has been here before. In September, football players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris won injunctions, and the SEC sued LSU in federal court. It scheduled an expulsion vote that never happened, and LSU left both players off its roster.

The appearance came on a winning night for the Tigers. LSU, ranked No. 25, beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-67 to move to 5-0. The Tigers are in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2022 season.

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Still, Wade knows Luis will need time to get back into the rhythm of college basketball. “He hasn’t been practicing for a while,” he said. “We certainly have our work cut out for us with that. I think we’ll get it figured out as we move forward here.”

One source told CBS Sports earlier this week that Luis had not practiced with the team for more than a week. Wade said Luis will need time to adjust and find his rhythm.

While Luis was making his return on the court, the legal battle continued off it. Hours before tip-off, his attorney, Tony Clayton, filed a motion asking the judge to hold the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey in contempt of court. He argued that the league’s Tuesday statement was a threat after it had agreed not to take action.

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The next major decision now belongs to Judge William Jorden, who must decide whether the SEC violated his order.

And the pressure is not coming from the courtroom alone. CBS Sports reported that some SEC schools have discussed boycotting games against LSU if Luis plays. The league also has a separate federal lawsuit going against LSU officials in Alabama, which began with the football team’s attempt to add two former NFL players.

For now, Wade has made his position clear. LSU has chosen to rely on the court order, while the SEC has made it clear that it intends to keep defending its rules. Luis has now played his first game for the Tigers, but the legal fight surrounding his eligibility is far from over. How Judge Jorden rules next could determine whether Wednesday night was just the beginning of a much bigger dispute.