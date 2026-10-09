“Heartbroken”: Dawn Staley Mourns Tragic Death of Former NCAA, WNBA Player

The University of Virginia women’s basketball community was dealt some deeply saddening news this week, as one of their former players, Heidi Burge Horton, passed away at 54. Born on November 12, 1971, Horton died on Monday, October 5, 2026. As the university shared news of her untimely passing after a battle with brain cancer, Horton’s former teammate and renowned NCAA coach, Dawn Staley, was overcome with emotion.

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Staley, the longtime coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, mourned the loss of her former teammate on X, in response to the university’s post.

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“We are all heartbroken! We love you Heidi. May your soul rest in peace and your body pain free. #wahooforlife,” wrote Staley.

Dawn Staley, before being drafted by the Charlotte Sting in 1999, played college basketball at the University of Virginia for the Virginia Cavaliers between 1988 and 1992. It was here that she first met Heidi Horton, who was also a part of the Cavaliers from 1989 to 1993. Horton was something of a Virginia legend, as during her freshman year, she helped the Lady Cavaliers win the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in 1990.

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This was followed by two more ACC Championships, which came in 1992 and 1993. But Horton was not alone in her efforts to take the Cavaliers all the way. Her family was right there on the team with her.

Heather Quella (née Burge), Heidi’s twin sister, and Heidi both had accepted scholarships to play at Virginia. Together, the pair were a formidable duo as they led the Cavaliers to three consecutive Women’s NCAA Final Four appearances between 1990 and 1992. It was also during this time that Dawn Staley, who was on the team alongside the Burge sisters, was named the ACC female athlete of the year two years in a row in 1991 and 1992.

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The Burge sisters, over their time at Virginia, averaged a combined 24.1 points and 13.5 rebounds. Heidi Burge was an important part of the 1992 team, which was named the AP Rank 1 team that season, as the team registered 32 wins, a new school record then. Heidi’s sister, Heather, is still part of the university team’s history books as the third-highest scorer in Cavaliers history, with 2,058 career points, just behind Dawn Staley, who is second with 2,135, and all-time leader Monica Wright with 2,540.

The story of the two 6-foot-5 sisters was so popular back in the day that the Disney Channel even made an original movie inspired by the pair, titled Double Teamed. According to a 1990 report by the Los Angeles Times, Heidi opened up about why they chose to play together.

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“Because we dominate together when we’re on the court, and we have a lot of fun playing together,” said Heidi.

Heather backed her twin sister’s claim.

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“If I didn’t always have another person around as tall as me, I don’t know what I’d do,” she said.

Heidi Burge’s professional career began beyond the WNBA, as she played in international leagues in Italy, France, and Hungary for four years. Finally, in 1997, Burge joined the WNBA and played for the Los Angeles Sparks. Joining her on the team was now-WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, and they led the Sparks to the highest scoring side per game that season. Burge found her way to the Washington Mystics the very next year, where she was eventually let go without a contract extension after dealing with injuries.

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Unfortunately, in 2025, Heidi Burge faced an uphill battle against cancer. Despite temporary remissions, she eventually lost the battle. Virginia Basketball mourned her loss with a heartfelt message on X about her passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Heidi Burge Horton. Heidi was a cherished member of the Virginia Women’s Basketball family; her legacy will forever be a part of Virginia Athletics. Our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Heidi Burge is survived by her husband, Patrick Horton, their two children, Jonathan and Holly, and her twin sister, Heather. Heidi will be remembered and celebrated by the entire Virginia basketball community.