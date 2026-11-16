“Helpless”: Geno Auriemma Responds As He Joins the Press Conference 90 Minutes After Suffering UConn’s Worst Loss in 20 Years

Two weeks ago, Geno Auriemma had every reason to relax. UConn was beating Cornell by 35 points, yet he looked furious on the sideline. The cameras caught him warning his players that if they would not talk on defense, “you ain’t playing Thursday night on the road.” The Huskies went on to win 100-35. But on Sunday night, there was no big lead to hide behind, and UConn walked off the floor after one of the ugliest losses.

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“It’s a helpless feeling,” Auriemma said about suffering a 51-69 loss, tying the Huskies’ largest defeat in the last 20 seasons.

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“It’s been really aggravating and frustrating for the coaching staff. We were stunned in the locker room at some of the stuff that we saw today,” Geno added during the post-game presser, when he, Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade joined the press conference just before 8:50, about 90 minutes after the game ended.

It started right from the opening tip. UConn went more than three minutes without scoring and missed eight of its first nine shots. The Huskies managed nine points in the first quarter and only seven in the second, so they went into the locker room trailing 30-16.

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Those 16 points were their lowest total in a half since the 2010 national title game against Stanford.

Things did not get better from there. UConn turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, and foul trouble kept breaking its rhythm. Strong, KK Arnold and Olivia Vukosa all picked up early fouls, so Auriemma could never settle on a lineup that worked. A team that usually looks calm and in control looked rushed on almost every possession.

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The second half was worse. Louisville opened it with an 8-0 run, and the lead soon went past 20. UConn had just 29 points through three quarters. It shot only 34% for the game, a season low, and it was badly outworked on the glass.

The Cardinals won the rebounding battle by 22, and their 18 offensive rebounds turned into 18 second-chance points. So even when the Huskies did get a stop, they often did not get the ball back.

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Strong did what she could. She finished with 19 points and five rebounds, but she could not carry the team alone. Shade and Jovana Popovic added 13 points each, though most of that came when the game was already out of reach.

UConn did hit six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, which made the final score look a little better than the game actually felt.

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That is why Geno Auriemma’s tone stood out so much. After the 77-66 loss to Michigan on Nov. 5, he called that performance “deeply disappointing” and talked about a lack of defensive integrity. Back then, he could point at a specific problem.

On Sunday, the problem seemed to be everywhere, and “stunned” and “helpless” were the words he chose. The defeat drops the Huskies to 3-2, marking just the second time in the last 35 seasons that they have lost twice in their first five games.

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He also said the team has trouble communicating, and he does not feel he is getting his point across the way he normally does. It was the same thing he was demanding against Cornell, only now it was the reason his team was getting beaten.

The loss drops UConn to 3-2, and it is only the second time in the last 35 seasons that the Huskies have lost two of their first five games. There is no time to sit and think about it, either.

They open Big East play against Seton Hall on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford. Bigger tests follow, with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Duke both coming up later this month.

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Geno Auriemma was previously angry because his team was winning and he wanted more. On Sunday, he was left searching for answers because his team gave him far less than that. How UConn responds will decide whether this night is remembered as a one-off or as the start of something bigger.