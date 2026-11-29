25 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, six steals, three assists, and two blocks. Sarah Strong had yet another outstanding performance for UConn as the Huskies secured a much-needed 65–48 victory over Duke. Strong’s performance against Duke, however, was not the only thing that got people talking.

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Playing on the home court of the Boston Celtics, where her mother, Allison Feaster, currently serves as an executive, reporters could not help but bring up the family connection. Strong was asked whether she had ever played her mother one-on-one, and her response suggested she was not particularly interested in revisiting Feaster’s playing days.

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“Her time’s been done. Respectfully, it’s been over,” Strong replied, as shared by Nathan Canilao

Despite the response, Strong frequently credits her mom for paving the way for her basketball journey. In fact, playing in front of her family, her parents at TD Garden made the occasion even more special.

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“Being able to see my grandma courtside and cheer me on with my grandparents and my dad and my mom … I feel like having them be able to show up for me means a lot,” she said.

It is indeed interesting to imagine just how much of a basketball star Sarah Strong’s mum was also before taking up her current position as Vice President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth with the Boston Celtics. Indeed, Feaster also enjoyed a remarkable basketball career of her own. And much like Strong is doing now, she made her mark in college basketball, representing Harvard from 1994 to 1998.

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Notably, Feaster was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 1995 and became a four-time First-Team All-Ivy selection. She also made history as the first athlete in any Ivy League sport to win Player of the Year three times. During her junior year, she led the nation in scoring with an average of 27.7 points per game while also topping the rebounding charts with 13.8 rebounds per game. She went on to lead the nation in scoring again as a senior before eventually making her way to the WNBA as the No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 draft.

She subsequently enjoyed a 10-year WNBA career, playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, Charlotte Sting, and Indiana Fever. Feaster was also named a WNBA All-Star in 2004. Beyond her time in the league, she went on to spend 18 years playing professionally in Europe, featuring for clubs in France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

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Like her mother, Sarah Strong is also currently in her junior year and has been particularly dominant when it comes to scoring and crashing the boards. She is averaging 21.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 steals this season. And with her performance against Duke, Strong has now recorded three career games with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals.

Recording these numbers in a single game is extraordinarily rare, even within a dynasty like UConn. To put the accomplishment into perspective, over the past 25 years, an era that includes all-time greats like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and Paige Bueckers, every other UConn player combined has produced only two such performances. Strong has already recorded three of her own in just over two seasons.

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Strong’s performance against Duke also came after a difficult outing that saw her coach, Geno Auriemma, publicly call out her repeated foul trouble and the team’s overall “immaturity.”

Despite Strong recording a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double, the Huskies suffered a 65–56 loss to their archrivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks. With this victory over Duke, UConn has now bounced back from that disappointment and will hope to maintain its winning momentum and finally put its uncharacteristic poor start to the season behind it when it faces UNLV in its next game.