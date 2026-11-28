What still motivates a senior guard who already owns two ACC Player of the Year trophies and entered Thursday tied atop Notre Dame’s career scoring list? After watching the Fighting Irish fall to UConn in the 2026 Elite Eight, Hannah Hidalgo arrived in the Bahamas chasing far more than another line in the record book. Once the record officially belonged to her, her response left zero doubt about her priority.

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Speaking on an ESPN2 postgame broadcast after No. 13 Notre Dame’s Battle 4 Atlantis matchup with No. 22 West Virginia on Thursday, November 26, on Paradise Island, Bahamas, Hidalgo was asked about chasing the steals record next and what remained on her checklist. With the on-screen graphic displaying her new scoring total, she brushed past individual milestones immediately:

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“A national championship. That’s my goal. Forget all the individual accolades. I’m here to win a national championship.”

In the postgame interview reel, Hannah Hidalgo made that declaration right after logging 22 points (7-of-17 shooting, 7-of-9 at the line), nine steals, six rebounds, and four assists in 38 minutes during Notre Dame’s 78–64 victory over previously unbeaten West Virginia. About three minutes into the first quarter, her three-pointer capped a 10–0 start and broke Arike Ogunbowale’s program record of 2,626 career points. Hidalgo finished with 2,648 career points, while the victory improved Notre Dame to 7–0 and marked its first ranked win of the season.

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Why Hannah Hidalgo Is Measuring Her Historic Notre Dame Season Against April

The pace of Hidalgo’s climb separates her mark from routine career longevity. She reached 2,648 points in 110 games (24.1 per game)—39 fewer appearances than the 149 games Ogunbowale played from 2015 to 2019—after tying 2,626 on two free throws with 38 seconds left in Tuesday’s 64–52 win over Davidson. She has reached double figures in all 110 college games, the longest active streak in Division I, while averaging 26.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 5.4 steals on 51.7% shooting and 90.3% from the line this season.

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The broadcaster’s prompt about steals reflected another record already within range. After setting the NCAA Division I single-season mark with 202 steals in 2025–26, Hannah Hidalgo became the only player in college basketball history with 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, and 500 steals during a November 14 win over DePaul. Her nine takeaways against West Virginia moved her to 519 career steals—129 shy of Lamar’s Chastadie Barrs’ Division I record of 648—yet she waved off the pursuit without hesitation.

Thursday’s victory also highlighted the contributions Notre Dame received beyond Hidalgo. Jacy Abii delivered 16 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and four assists, Madison St. Rose scored 16, Leah Macy added 10, and Anaya Hardy grabbed 11 rebounds alongside eight points. Collectively, the Irish forced 24 turnovers behind 18 steals for 28 points off takeaways, outrebounded West Virginia 48–33 with a 22–7 second-chance edge, and answered a third-quarter push to 45–37 led by Gia Cooke (18 points), Zahirah Walton (17), and Skylar Forbes (11) with a 13–2 burst.

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Hidalgo’s latest declaration comes eight months after Notre Dame’s previous NCAA Tournament run ended in the Elite Eight. On March 27, 2026, she delivered a 31-point triple-double to lift Notre Dame past No. 2 seed Vanderbilt 67–64 in the Sweet 16. Two days later, unbeaten No. 1 UConn eliminated the Irish 70–52 despite Hidalgo’s 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The player whose scoring record Hannah Hidalgo surpassed has already won the championship she is pursuing. Before Ogunbowale finished her career at 2,626 points in 2019, she helped deliver Notre Dame’s 2018 national championship—the program’s second title alongside the 2001 banner head coach Niele Ivey won as a player. Even with the 2026 Naismith and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year trophies and the Nancy Lieberman Award already secured, Hidalgo has yet to reach a Final Four.

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Notre Dame won’t wait long to test Thursday’s formula against national contenders. The Irish visit No. 12 Vanderbilt on Thursday, December 3, in the SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge for a Sweet 16 rematch, open ACC play at home against Florida State on December 6, and host UConn on December 9 before neutral-site matchups with USC on December 19 and South Carolina on December 20. Those December tests will measure how close Notre Dame is to its first Final Four appearance since 2019.