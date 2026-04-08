High Point Star Granted Rare 7th Year Waiver After Dominant NCAA Tournament Showing

Cam’Ron Fletcher had a point to prove against John Calipari in the NCAA tournament. Calipari first recruited the four-star forward back in 2020 but gave him very little time on the court. Frustrated, he had an emotional outburst after which he was asked to “step away” by Calipari. Cut to 6 years later, he dropped 25 points and 8 rebounds against his former coach. “I was proud of him,” Calipari said afterwards. “I’m happy that it’s turned out this way for him for High Point.” Now, Fletcher has reportedly been granted his 7th year of eligibility.

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The High Point star had a breakout 2025-26 season. After struggling in the single digits for a while, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds and was key in the Panthers’ Big South Regular Season title win and the conference tournament win. They even defeated Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA tournament before falling to the Razorbacks. Now, High Point gets Fletcher’s services for another year.

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“Cam’Ron Fletcher will return to High Point after receiving a waiver for a 7th year of NCAA eligibility, Daniel Poneman of @WEAVE tells DraftExpress,” wrote Jonathan Givony.

Injuries have marred his college basketball career. After his disappointing freshman season at Kentucky, he transferred to Florida State. Late in the 2021-22 season, he suffered a thumb injury. Then, in his second year there, he tore his right ACL after only 10 games and did not play for the rest of the season. Come next season, he was just getting into rhythm but reinjured his right knee. These injuries meant he played just 28 games from 2022-2025.

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Imago 2026 NCAA, College League, USA Men s First Round: High Point Vs Wisconsin MAR 19 Mar 19, 2026: High Point Panthers head coach Flynn Clayman directs traffic during the First Round of the NCAA basketball tournament between the Wisconsin Badgers and the High Point Panthers at the Rose Garden, Portland, OR. Larry C. Lawson/CSM Cal Media via AP Images Credit Image: Larry C. Lawson/Cal Sport Media Portland Or USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260319_zma_c04_042.jpg LarryxC.xLawsonx csmphotothree481579

This is not the first time such a waiver has been granted. This past season, Texas Tech’s Devon Cambridge was granted a 7th year after he missed the majority of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons due to injury. He eventually transferred to UCF, playing 33 games. And in the NIL era, every extra year gives players more earning potential. And, importantly for High Point, Fletcher is choosing to return to the program instead of seeking other options. It’s another sign that the program is on the rise.

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High Point Addresses Scheduling Issues From The Past Season

Mid-majors like High Point and Miami (OH) were a hot-button discussion at the beginning of the NCAA tournament. Miami (OH) was almost excluded from the field because they did not face “good enough” opponents to satisfy the NET metrics in their unbeaten season. To which they responded that no high major team agreed to play them. The same went for High Point. After their win against Wisconsin, coach Flynn Clayman pointed out the scheduling issues they had because they were too weak for the best teams in the country.

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“I’m probably not smart enough to know how to fix it. But if you’re a mid-major in that 75 to 125 NET ranking, then forget getting a game with anybody,” he said. “Some say you have to go on their home floor, but they won’t even let you come play at their home. It’s impossible to get one.”

Now, as they start to prepare for the upcoming season, High Point has just received another signal that they are on the right path. In College Insider Inc.’s mid-major top 25, High Point was ranked at No. 3, only behind Miami and Gonzaga. “Finished No. 3 ‼️ The highest ranking in program history 👏,” wrote the official HPCU account.

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And this was Flynn Clayman’s first year as head coach of the program. This will lead to more retentions like Cam’Ron Fletcher. High Point could also become an attractive destination in the transfer portal. They will continue to build on this past season and we might see them return to the big dance next year.