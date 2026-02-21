Houston vs Arizona (Feb 21): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

The fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats are getting ready to play the second-ranked Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon in a highly anticipated game that will decide who finishes first in the Big 12.

Fresh off a 75-68 win over BYU, the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-2) bring their impressive 6-1 road record into a hostile environment. Houston, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after losing 70-67 to Iowa State on Monday, as they return home, where they are 13-0.

The Cougars also have a good history, having beaten Arizona twice in 2024–25. Guard Milos Uzan played the starring role in both games. He scored 19 points in a hard-fought 62-58 win at McKale Center and then scored a season-high 25 points to help Houston win its first Big 12 tournament title.

Houston vs Arizona: Where to Watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

TV/Streaming: ESPN on ABC

Houston vs Arizona: Injury Reports

Houston: Koa Peat (lower leg)

Arizona: Kordel Jefferson (knee)

Houston vs Arizona: Probable Lineups

Houston: Kingston Flemings, Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac Jr., and Joseph Tugler

Arizona: Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas, and Tobe Awaka

Prediction: Can Arizona silence the Fertitta Center?

Polymarket gives Houston a 70% chance of winning. With an 11-2 record, two teams are evenly matched heading into this game. As Houston eyes a bounce back, Arizona will look to continue its momentum.

The betting lines reflect Houston’s dominance at home. Their recent head-to-head record will also give them a great chance. Arizona’s ranked game record, too, leaves a lot to be desired. If they fail to turn up, the Cougars will have another routine victory in their pocket.

History only makes that case stronger. Since Arizona joined the Big 12, these teams have only played each other twice. Houston won both times, including the Big 12 Tournament championship game, which they won 72-64. The Cougars have won all three of their meetings against the spread, and the Under has also won all three of its meetings since March 2022.