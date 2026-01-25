How Many Points Did Charles Bediako Score on His Historic NCAA Return to Alabama Basketball?

The No. 17-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide‘s latest game against the Tennessee Volunteers became one of the most controversial games of this month. All thanks to Charles Bediako, who returned to College Basketball after spending three years in the NBA G League. And less than a minute after entering the game, Bediako made it clear that his return wasn’t going to be a quiet one.

While Bediako played at Alabama from 2021 to 2023 before declaring for the NBA Draft, he rejoined Nate Oats’ roster this week after being granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA. The ruling allows him to practice and compete until his scheduled hearing later this week.

However, the decision to let him play for up to 10 days made him eligible just in time for Alabama’s matchup against Tennessee, marking one of the most unusual returns college basketball has seen. With eligibility rules already under scrutiny following recent cases where James Nnaji was allowed to return to Baylor after going professional, all eyes are now on Bediako and how many points he scored in his first game back.

How did Charles Bediako perform against the Tennessee Volunteers?

Bediako’s return to the team didn’t unfold as expected. While on an individual level, the moment he checked in, he threw down a thunderous dunk on his first touch, the Crimson Tide recorded their sixth loss of the season, as the game ended with the final score of 79-73.

However, coach Oats’ team repeatedly ran actions straight at the rim, trusting the 7-footer to finish through traffic, and he delivered almost immediately. Bediako scored on rolls, lobs, and quick interior touches, converting 5 of his 6 shots and punishing Tennessee any time it lost him near the basket. Defensively, he looked comfortable too, recording 2 blocks and 2 steals.

In the first half, Bediako logged 11 minutes and finished with 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

Though he began the second half on the bench, Bediako returned to the floor early and continued to be available as a rotational option as the game progressed. His length gave Alabama a stabilizing presence inside, even as the game tightened, and he remained engaged on both ends.

By the end of the night, Charles Bediako finished with 13 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in 25 minutes, showcasing a composed, efficient performance that looked far more like continuity than a comeback.

For a return surrounded by uncertainty and debate, his performance itself was productive, controlled, and unmistakably effective. Yet, the Crimson Tide has to go home with a loss.

What’s next for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

With this loss under their belt, the Crimson Tide are now 13-6 in the 2025-26 season. The other losses they have faced so far came against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers, the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, the No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores, and the Texas Longhorns. And that’s where lies a dangerous pattern. The Crimson Tide men have lost almost all of their highly ranked games this season so far.

However, with the addition of Charles Bediako to the roster, they are expected to change the tide in their upcoming games. For their next matchup, the Crimson Tide will play the Missouri Tigers on January 27th. A game predicted to be in their favor with 80.8% by ESPN.