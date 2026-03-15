How Much Do March Madness Tickets Cost in 2026? NCAA Tournament Ticket Prices Explained

With the onset of March, the crown jewel of the NCAA is also back. March Madness, the most anticipated and watched tournament of the collegiate circuit, is set to take center stage this week, with the best 64 teams in the nation competing to make history or add to their already existing glory. The competition tips off with Selection Sunday on March 15, followed by the First Four on March 17-18 at the University of Dayton Arena.

As one of college sports’ biggest events, fan demand for tickets is incredibly high. But it’s worth noting that the competition tickets come with several dynamics. The price isn’t one set number. It increases as the tournament progresses, and with seat choices in the arena. Thus, for better understanding, let’s delve deeper into breaking down the science behind March Madness tickets.

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How Much Are March Madness Tickets for Each Round in 2026?

Tickets for the NCAA Basketball Championships start as low as $65 for the First Round games and can reach $4,000 as the competition moves towards the final stage, largely due to the increase in the stakes for the teams competing in these rounds. Notably, ticket prices for a particular round may also vary depending on the exclusive hospitality packages included.

While the dynamics of the price increase are a topic for later discussion, here’s a detailed table with approximate ticket price ranges for each round of the competition.

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Tournament Round Approx Starting Price First Four ~$65 First Round ~$69 Second Round ~$160 Sweet Sixteen ~$193 Elite Eight ~$236 Final Four ~$332 National Championship ~$242

Why Do March Madness Ticket Prices Vary?

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Tickets for the NCAA Basketball Championships are among the most sought-after commodities right now, leading to already-rising prices. But even on the official websites, prices vary significantly, and several factors contribute to this. But all of these tend to follow one simple rule of economics: The higher the demand, the higher the price.

The foremost and sensible factor is that it depends on the tournament’s rounds; it’s a no-brainer, given that the quality and thrill of the games grow exponentially as the tournament deepens, leading to more eyeballs and demand. The tickets for the First Four games are the cheapest, and as each round progresses, prices tend to increase, eventually peaking in the Final Four, where a place at the Championship game is on the line.

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Ticket prices are also largely dependent on the host venue and the arena where the games are taking place. After all, ticket prices will increase when the games shift from University of Dayton Arena to the comparatively larger, more lavish home venues of NBA and NFL teams like the Capital One Arena and Lucas Oil Stadium. Similarly, fans at top basketball venues like Philadelphia, considered the USA’s heart of basketball culture, will have to pay more for tickets.

The seating location at the arena also significantly affects ticket prices. For instance, in the Final Four games at Lucas Oil Stadium, courtside tickets are being sold for more than $4,000, according to StubHub. On the other hand, a fan can watch the same game from the upper rows for around $350. Besides these factors, ticket prices also tend to increase due to resales in secondary markets for profit, after being bought at primary market prices from official sources.

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The final factor affecting ticket prices is the teams. Basketball powerhouses like UConn, Duke, or Michigan tend to fill arenas more often, thanks to their passionate fans. Thus, when these teams compete, especially in the latter stages of the tournament, the cost tends to be higher than in games featuring teams from smaller conferences.

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Where Can Fans Buy Official March Madness Tickets?

The official website of the NCAA (NCAA Tickets) is the go-to spot for fans who want to watch the live action unfold from the arenas. Tickets for all rounds and venues are currently up for sale on the website. Additionally, fans can also access other websites, including Ticketmaster, OnLocation, SeatGeek, and GameTime, for tickets to the 2026 March Madness.

However, given credibility factors and to obtain tickets at the market price, it’s safe for fans to book tickets through official NCAA sources. With the competition set to tip off in a few nights, the tickets are selling quickly if you are looking to buy tickets to this major basketball event. You must hurry up, as basketball action at the March Madness in front of a packed arena is a lifetime experience.