How Much Money Does the NCAA Women’s Champion Earn in 2026? UCLA vs South Carolina Prize Money Breakdown

The judgment day is here as the UCLA Bruins lock horns against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Women’s Championship title game on Sunday. It promises to be a feisty clash between two teams in hot streak. For UCLA, they are chasing their first-ever title in the program’s history, whereas South Carolina has won the crown multiple times, but winning again would add another feather to their coach Dawn Staley’s cap.

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However, the game is not only about the trophy and legacy, but there are major financial stakes in place, as the NCAA basketball market keeps growing every year. Unlike in Men’s March Madness, the money doesn’t flow directly into the winning program’s account.

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Do NCAA Women’s Champions Get Prize Money in 2026?

The straightforward answer to this is no. The winning program, even after winning the national title, doesn’t get the winner’s prize. There’s no single payout check handed to the national champion in the women’s NCAA tournament.

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Instead of directly handing out financial rewards, the NCAA uses the ‘unit system’ to roll out rewards not to the teams but to the conferences. The women’s NCAA tournament is in its second year under the unit’s system. Basically, it is a system introduced to promote financial equity among the programs.

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How Much Money Is at Stake & How Does the NCAA Payout System Work?

The NCAA is rolling out $20 million total amount among the participants of the women’s tournament this year. Conferences get money based on how far their representing teams have gone in that particular season.

These earnings are gradually paid out in a three-year cycle, shorter than the men’s NCAA Tournament, where it is a six-year cycle. Teams progressing each round in the tournament get added units to their tally, and that’s how they can earn more money by making deep runs with the hope of clinching the national title.

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Every team from a conference get a baseline distribution for qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The units keep adding as the teams progress through the rounds. The teams get an opportunity to add a significant amount to their pot by reaching the Final Fours or beyond.

The unit per value is much lower than the men’s $2 million benchmarks, but the championship game still holds hundreds of thousands of dollars added to the winning team’s conference prize pool.

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The units are paid to conferences by the NCAA primarily through revenue generated mainly from TV deals. The NCAA signed a new TV deal with ESPN, which values the women’s tournament at $65 million annually. There will be $15 million awarded to teams in the first year of the fund, which is 26% of the women’s basketball media revenue deal. That number will grow to $25 million, which is 41% of the revenue, by 2028.

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How Much Will UCLA or South Carolina Earn From Winning the Championship?

Once again, the UCLA Bruins or the South Carolina Gamecocks will not get a winner’s prize when they lift the national title on Sunday.

Last season, the units earned by participating teams are paid to the schools’ respective conference offices starting in 2026 on a rolling three-year basis. A unit this year is worth just over $113,000, and a total of $251,000 for the three years.

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This season, when the UCLA Bruins (Big Ten) and South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC) face off, both conferences have already earned units from their semifinal wins. The championship game will add another six-figure value unit to their already bloated kitty. Then, winning the championship will add more on top of reaching the final. The winning conference will get a meaningful financial edge over the next three years.