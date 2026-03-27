How Tall Is Aday Mara? Michigan Jersey No. 15’s Height, Wingspan & More

Forget the box score for a moment. Aday Mara’s greatest weapon is the one thing that will never change: his staggering size. It’s the foundation of his dominance from Spain to Ann Arbor.

The sheer consistency and quality he has demonstrated at this level have always raised questions about the Wolverines No.15’s actual height. Let’s learn more about it.

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How Tall Is Aday Mara?

Per Mara’s Michigan Wolverines bio, he is 7’3. As a result of this gifted height, Mara is also one of the tallest basketball players in the circuit, which helps him cover more ground from the no. 5 position on either front of the court. But that doesn’t end there for Mara. With the career season he’s having with the Wolverines in 2025-26, Mara is also projected to be one of the first-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft.

If it happens as expected, Mara will also go on to be one of the tallest active players in the NBA, alongside San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7’4. Notably, this height has helped Mara immensely with rim protection, with his upright reach and wingspan helping him defend in the paint during pick-and-roll and deep coverages and block the paint efficiently with his mammoth presence.

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What Is Aday Mara’s Wingspan?

Mara’s wingspan is reported to be around 7’7. The term primarily refers to the reach advantage players gain from their height, and is measured from the right fingertip to the left when their arms are completely extended. And for Mara, that advantage has quite a ceiling such that it can determine the team W’s and L’s. For instance, a greater wingspan means that Mara can catch the ball with ease and pass it to his teammates.

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Additionally, with his height, Aday Mara is a natural rebounder. Thus, he can drive on loose balls without putting much effort and secure opponent shots in his team’s half of the court, leading to continuous possession. On top of that, with his sheer upright height, very few players can actually take a glance and score over him from the paint.

All in all, his height is the entire backbone on which his all-around play is based, and is helping the Michigan Wolverines in another staggering year at Ann Arbor.

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Imago March 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) defends against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Wolverines head coach Dusty May said in a recent interview earlier this season that Mara has a great skill set to avoid being bogged down by agile defenders, despite being such a tall and physical center who often poses a challenge to engagement in agility and rapid physicality. “Aday has so much ability. (Mara) thinks more like a versatile basketball player versus just being a rim protector, paint clogger.”

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Why Is Aday Mara’s Size So Important for Michigan?

Aday Mara’s importance to Michigan isn’t just about his height; it’s about the extensive skill set that comes with it. The foremost of them being offensive scoring. It’s a given that, with his mammoth height and greater coverage, Mara can reach the paint with ease, bulldozing opponents. On top of that, Mara can score convincingly by making shots over defenders, minimizing risk.

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In the Michigan Wolverines’ system under Dusty May, Mara has found himself in a two-way role. It suggests that courtesy of his height, the Wolverines center contributes on both ends of the court. On the offensive end, Mara is averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds. On the other hand, his defensive performances, where Mara boasts 2.7 blocks and 0.3 steals, while also showcasing immense formidability on the boards with 1.9 offensive rebounds and 4.9 defensive rebounds per game.

This scoring prowess, despite being a center and a key member of the Wolverines’ defense is what makes Mara so special for May’s team this season. His job this season is not finished yet, though. With some key matchups coming ahead for the Wolverines, the junior center will look to guide his team to a National Championship title this season and boost his NBA draft stock.

After all, there are very rare opportunities for NBA teams to have players of such unique capabilities on their rosters. And the 2026 roster draft will be one of them, reflecting that more than one team will be showing interest in this 7’3 center at the Wolverines.