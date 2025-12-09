brand-logo
Hubert Davis Pulls Back the Curtain on Seth Trimble’s Return Timeline on Monday

Akash Das

Dec 8, 2025

“I don’t have a definitive answer in regards to when he’s going to come back, but he’s progressing fast and really well.”
That’s how Hubert Davis summed up Seth Trimble’s injury status last week. Trimble has been out after playing the first two games of the season. The update offered a mix of hope and uncertainty — encouraging progress, but still no clear return date.

But even a week later, Hubert Davis still isn’t ready to give a firm return date for his captain. On his first radio show of the year, as shared by Rodd Baxley on X, Davis revisited the topic and said, “He’s doing really well. He’s working out, he’s running. He’s doing individual workouts every day, and he’s getting closer and closer to getting back out there on the floor.”

(This is a developing news…)

