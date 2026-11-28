Mark Pope is not looking for anyone else to blame after Kentucky’s embarrassing overtime defeat to Wichita State. The Wildcats had one final opportunity to steal a win at Rupp Arena, but a costly mistake on the baseline with only five seconds left left them with virtually no chance of doing that. And as Pope made clear after the game, the blame rests entirely on his shoulders.

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“That’s 100% on me, guys. That is 100% me. Somehow that changed to a live ball in my mind, and I messed that up. It was really costly. It’s a tough one to carry as a coach for sure,” Pope said during the postgame press conference shared on the Kentucky radio YouTube channel.

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Trailing 73–71 in overtime at Rupp Arena, Kentucky forced a turnover when a Wichita State pass went out of bounds under the basket with roughly five seconds left. Following a timeout, Pope drew up a play where inbounder Alex Wilkins passed the ball along the baseline to teammate Mason Williams, who was standing out of bounds.

However, under NCAA rules, a player can only run the baseline and pass to a teammate standing out of bounds following a made basket, not after a dead-ball turnover. As a result, officials immediately whistled Kentucky for an illegal inbounds pass and awarded possession back to Wichita State.

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Although Kentucky managed to steal Wichita State’s subsequent long inbound pass, Milan Momcilovic’s open three-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out. That left the score at 73–71, sealing the victory for the Wichita State Shockers.

When pressed on whether any assistant coaches or players in the huddle realized the play was illegal before the whistle, Pope refused to share the blame.

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“That is me. It’s 100% me. Don’t try and spread that to anyone else. That is 100% me. That’s on my shoulders,” he stated.

The loss dropped Kentucky to 4-3 on the season after the Wildcats blew a 14-point lead and were heavily outrebounded (55 to 36) without center Malachi Moreno, who missed the game while in concussion protocol. The defeat, which also occurred during a night celebrating the 50th anniversary of Rupp Arena, sparked loud boos from the home crowd as the team exited the floor and intensified scrutiny on Pope’s third season in Lexington.

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The Wildcats have now lost two consecutive games and will be hoping to bounce back when they face the unbeaten No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers in their next game on Wednesday, December 2. A win in that game might not necessarily take off all of the pressure on Mark Pope right now. But a loss, losing three games in a row, will certainly make it worse.