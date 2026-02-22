“100% Worth It” Projected No. 1 Pick Azzi Fudd Reflects on Bold Career Decision

“You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform,” were head coach Geno Auriemma’s words to Azzi Fudd last year, when the latter had yet to decide between going pro or returning for her final year in college. The coach’s words didn’t just carry weight, but gave Fudd a clearer perspective. She returned, foregoing a likely top spot in the WNBA draft, a decision that raised eyebrows. But midway through the season, Fudd herself shares her two cents on how that decision has played out.

“Oh, 100% worth it,” Fudd said ahead of the Providence game. “I definitely made the right decision, and this year has been honestly the most fun I’ve had. I don’t know if ‘holistic’ is the right word, but just like from every perspective. I’ve grown a lot, I’ve had so much fun, and I would do it again.”

Fudd’s kryptonite has been injuries. She missed long stretches of games, including her junior year, when she played just two games because of an ACL tear. However, over the last two years, she’s avoided injury, and the 2025-26 season appears to be her fittest and a career year so far, having started all games.

“I definitely think being on the court, being on healthy plays a role into that, but like I said, I kind of just growing, being confident and trusting myself, like there’s no doubt, there’s no second-guessing,” Fudd said of how her fitness has contributed to success. “Before, it was better, but it was still in the back of my mind, that doubt would creep in… I feel like that’s completely gone, and having teammates who are the same way and have your back is incredible.”

UConn’s No. 35 has recorded 10 or more points 26 times this season. While she’s averaging 18 points per game, she has also fit into the playmaker role (averaging 3.0 assists per game). On top of that, her 2.4 steals average is a bonus that has only fueled her WNBA No. 1 draft pick narrative more.

A Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd reunion at the Dallas Wings is in the cards, as per several mock drafts. However, with Jose Fernandez, who has made a name for himself recruiting international talent, at the helm, there’s enough reason to believe he may prefer drafting Awa Fam with a better defensive game. That’s a tale for April, but before that, Fudd still has plenty to offer in Storrs.

Azzi Fudd shares her perspective on being a leader for the UConn Huskies

With Paige Bueckers’ transition to the pros, it was up to Azzi Fudd to call the shots on the court for UConn. And midway through the season, the Huskies’ senior has fit into that role perfectly. Alongside Sarah Strong, she elevated her overall game when the team needed her the most.

“I don’t think I put too much pressure on myself to do that, and I knew going into it that we had a super-vocal, confident team,” Fudd said of her leadership. “I knew that everyone would step up a little bit, and I think I’ve done an all right job, but I think I could still be a little better.”

An instance of Fudd’s leadership was evident in the previous game against Villanova when the Huskies trailed for 16:10 minutes in the first half, the most they’ve trailed all season, with the Wildcats dominating from the perimeter. That’s where Fudd took charge and set the tone, scoring a 25-foot three-pointer in the second half. The guard scored 12 points and dished out 3 assists after the break. The Huskies eventually managed a 14-point win away from home.

With this win, the Huskies improved their overall record to 28-0 and their conference record to 17-0. Fudd and Co. have three more games left in the regular season before the Big Dance. They will host Providence next on Sunday at the Gampel Pavilion.