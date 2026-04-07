‘Hurt My Team’: UConn’s Solo Ball Voices Frustration After Injury Impacts Title Game

The 2025-2026 NCAA season has not been easy on Solo Ball. Back in December, he suffered a left wrist injury. Then he went on to suffer a left foot sprain while dodging a screen just a few days before the biggest game of the year. Still, nothing could have kept him off the court. Well, except the refs! Because when the UConn Huskies needed him the most in the national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, Ball found himself stuck on the bench.

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In a tightly contested 69–63 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium, foul trouble completely changed the flow of the game for UConn. Ball picked up two early fouls in the first half and then quickly added two more after halftime, forcing him to sit out a crucial 10-minute stretch while Michigan took control of the game.

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“It’s tough. Even going into this game, a lot of people thought I wasn’t going to play,” he opened up about his frustrations during a post-game interview. “So, I don’t know what other motivation there would be to be playing a national championship game and playing with this great group of guys that we’ve had so much fun with this year. And it’s definitely frustrating not being on the court for that long and hurting my team at the moment.”

In a game where the Huskies were already struggling offensively as they shot just 31% from the field, seeing one of their key guards stuck on the bench didn’t do them any favors.

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Still, while they secured 43 rebounds and dominated the glass, the Huskies couldn’t convert those extra chances into points. Meanwhile, Michigan capitalized at the free-throw line and went 25-of-28 compared to UConn’s 12-of-16.

But Solo Ball wasn’t the only player who had foul troubles. His teammate, Silas Demary, fouled out with five fouls, while Tarris Reed had another 3. So in the end, even head coach Dan Hurley couldn’t ignore how the whistles shaped the game.

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When asked about officiating, Hurley pointed to the early foul trouble that hit multiple players and said, “I just thought the two fouls on those three guys in the first half, I thought we had a real good chance to go into the half with the lead … [that] really put us down at the half. We just had to make more shots. We had great opportunities, I thought, from three. If you make three or four more, you have a great chance to win it. But how are you disappointed at all in your group?”

But while the head coach looked at the bigger picture, for Ball, this was still the most fun year of his life.

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“This has been the most fun year of my life, like with this group of guys, and I just cherish this team,” he added.

As this chapter closes, the bigger question of what comes next for Ball and UConn looms over a pivotal offseason.

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What’s Next for UConn and Solo Ball After Title Game Heartbreak?

For the UConn Huskies, the aftermath of this loss isn’t just about processing a missed opportunity; it will be about navigating a pivotal offseason that could redefine the program’s immediate future. And at the center of it all? Solo Ball.

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After emerging as one of UConn’s most reliable scoring options this season, Ball now finds himself at a crossroads. With NBA interest building and his stock trending upward, the option to declare is very real. At the same time, the transfer portal can also reshape the Huskies’ roster.

Imago Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) makes a three-point basket over Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite all the uncertainty, early projections, including from ESPN, suggest that Ball can return for another season. If that holds, UConn’s backcourt suddenly looks far more stable than it did just hours after the final buzzer.

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Pairing Ball alongside Silas Demary Jr. would give head coach Dan Hurley a strong foundation to build upon, especially as the program deals with expected departures elsewhere. With players like Braylon Mullins likely to head to the NBA and others exhausting eligibility, this roster is already in transition, and that’s before factoring in the transfer portal.

UConn has never been shy about adapting, and in today’s college basketball landscape, reloading through transfers is almost a necessity. But even with new faces expected to come in, having a proven scorer like Solo Ball potentially leading the group changes the entire outlook.

Whether Ball returns to lead a reloaded roster or departs for the NBA, his decision will be the first and most critical domino to fall in a defining offseason for the Huskies.