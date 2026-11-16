“I Didn’t Know That”: Tessa Johnson Opens Up on Career-High After Surpassing A’Ja Wilson’s South Carolina Record

Putting up 28 points against a top-five opponent like the USC Trojans is impressive enough. Doing it while helping your team secure a hard-fought victory in “The Real SC” series makes the achievement even sweeter. But Tessa Johnson went one better. The senior guard delivered a career-high performance that also saw her etch her name into the Gamecocks’ history books, surpassing the great A’ja Wilson in the process.

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As it appears, Johnson’s 28 points are now the most scored by a South Carolina player against an AP top-five opponent in the last 25 seasons, surpassing A’ja Wilson, who recorded 27 points against UConn in the 2018 Elite Eight. Tessa Johnson also became the first Gamecock to score at least 25 points against an AP top-five team since Aliyah Boston dropped 26 against UConn in 2023. Interestingly, in the post-game press conference, when Johnson was asked at what point she sensed that the night was going to be a record-breaker for her.

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“I didn’t know that,” she said, as shared on the USC Women’s Basketball Media YouTube page. “I was just trying to win, and I feel like I was really proud of this team because everyone was doing their job out there. I feel like everyone was doing their job out there, defensively and offensively; I feel like it was very selfless.”

Alongside her 28 points, which came on an efficient 9-for-16 shooting from the field, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, Johnson also contributed two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. She went 6-for-10 on contested shots and 5-for-8 in the paint while converting seven of her eight free-throw attempts. Two of those free throws came with just 13 seconds remaining, helping South Carolina seal its four-point victory.

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Reacting to the performance, head coach Dawn Staley praised Johnson’s offensive development, highlighting how the guard has continued to expand her game during her time in Columbia. Staley also pointed to the senior’s growing responsibilities and improving 2027 WNBA Draft stock, noting how impressive it was for Johnson to shoulder such a significant offensive load.

“A lot of people don’t give us credit for developing guards,” Staley said. “Tessa came to us very, very talented. We provide the practices and the opportunity to play and to play in big games. What she’s done is she’s just stepped up every single year… And now, as a senior, the expectation is for her to play the way she’s playing and do it at an efficient clip. I thought she just really shouldered us today on the offensive end; when we needed a bucket, she gave it to us. For her to be playing out of position, to be able to do what she’s doing, I think is incredible.”

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And as Johnson pointed out, the victory was very much a collective effort, with her teammates also stepping up to help South Carolina secure the eventual 89–85 win. Joyce Edwards, Chloe Kitts, and Jerzy Robinson were among the other major contributors.

Edwards finished with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. Meanwhile, Kitts delivered 15 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals, while Robinson contributed 11 points and three rebounds. One of the game’s crucial defensive moments came when Jordan Lee chased down JuJu Watkins for a fast-break block with just 15 seconds remaining.

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As a team, South Carolina also shot an efficient 55.4% from the field and 81.5% from the free-throw line. The Gamecocks outrebounded the Trojans 36–34 while recording 15 assists and 11 steals to secure the victory.

The result marked their fourth consecutive win, keeping them unbeaten this season. They will next face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in their regular-season home opener at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Staley’s team will be looking to maintain its perfect start to the season with another victory.