“I Don’t Have Anything To Say”: Kim Caldwell Responds to Critics After Back-to-Back SEC Losses

When expectations collide with reality, sometimes the strongest answer isn’t a promise of a comeback or what went wrong; it’s accountability. And the No. 21-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach, Kim Caldwell, understands that.

As the Lady Vols entered their highly anticipated matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies as favorites, the outcome of that game hardly matched the predictions. As soon as the game began, the Aggies took control and gave the Lady Vols their third straight loss (82–74).

But amid mounting criticism over the team’s struggles and questions about whether her system is to blame, coach Caldwell offered a response that was striking in both its candor and its simplicity.

During the post-game interview, when she was asked by a reporter what she would say to critics who attribute Tennessee’s skid to her system, Kim Caldwell didn’t deflect or offer a battalion of excuses.

“I don’t think we’re doing much of anything, and so I don’t have anything to say about that,” she said. “I think that all of our errors are, at the end of the day, on me, and I think that’s understood. That comes understood with being in this responsibility.”

February 9, 2025: Tennessee Head Coach Kim Caldwell talks to her team during a time out during NCAA Women s Basketball game action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

In the game, the Aggies went on a 10–0 run in the opening minutes, forcing the Lady Vols to take an early timeout. While their offense eventually found rhythm, their defense never did, and Texas A&M took advantage of that. They shot 12-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from three in the first quarter alone, which helped them build a 31–23 lead.

Still, the women in orange are not the ones to give that up easily; they tried to make a comeback by halftime as they trimmed the deficit to just five points. However, they collapsed again.

In the third quarter, the Lady Vols went dry again and had to endure a seven-minute scoring drought while the Aggies went on a 14–0 run. As a result, the deficit ballooned to 63–46 with under two minutes left in the third, effectively placing the game out of reach.

But with more ranked matchups stacked ahead, there’s no time to reset for the Lady Vols. Because fans now demand answers, not explanations.

What’s next for Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols?

With another loss under their belt, the Lady Vols are now 16-9 overall, and 8-5 in the Southeastern Conference. The only games they have won against a ranked opponent in this season came against Alabama and Kentucky. In those matchups, the Lady Vols held both of them under 60 points. However, in their losses to ranked opponents, they have surrendered 80 or more points.

But their loss against the Aggies stings the most as they lost a must-win game on their home ground. At this point, they need every win they can get to improve their standings, but unless they work on their shortcomings, the future isn’t looking so bright. Now for their next game, the Lady Vols will lock horns with the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners on February 22nd. They will then play against:

The No. 7 LSU Tigers on February 26th.

The No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores on March 1st.

While fans surely appreciate Kim Caldwell finding a silver lining after their loss to Ole Miss and now taking accountability. Now comes the harder part, turning that ownership into execution. With three top-15 opponents ahead, Tennessee won’t just be tested on talent, but on whether its system can finally hold up when it matters most.