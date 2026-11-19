Even the court order couldn’t get Arizona to play RJ Godfrey in its latest contest against Dan Hurley’s UConn. On Tuesday, the senior forward, who is seeking a 5th-year eligibility, got a preliminary injunction from the court. However, before Wednesday’s high-stakes contest, the NCAA notified Arizona that Godfrey was still ineligible to play since it wasn’t cleared by the association.

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The 6’8” forward has spent four seasons with Clemson and Georgia before deciding to use his 5th year of eligibility under the NCAA’s 5-year eligibility. He is coming off his best year at Clemson, adding much-needed depth to Arizona’s lineup. While the Wildcats fight to secure a spot for Godfrey, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke in support of his player after the win over UConn.

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“It’s obviously disappointing, but I don’t think the story is over by any stretch…Our guys wanted to go out and fight for RJ,” Lloyd said after the UConn contest. “I heard them talking about that. They love RJ, and they want him out there with them.

“You know how much we need him just to alleviate stress on our rotation a little bit, and I am gonna play those younger guys more in some of these games coming up. These two games, I knew how pivotal they were for our season. They are not make-or-break, but you also have a big picture in your head that you are working towards.”

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The Wildcats started off dominating the Huskies from the tipoff and took an 18-point lead by halftime. The Huskies tried to come back in the game, and the Wildcats went without a field goal for over six minutes, cutting the lead to just 8 points. However, Arizona made a run again and extended the lead to 14 points, making it hard for the opponents to make another comeback and winning the game 85-79.

All of Arizona’s starters scored in double digits, led by Ivan Kharchenkov, who scored a team-high 20 points. Caleb Holt and Motiejus Krivas added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

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UConn head coach Dan Hurley also spoke about Godfrey’s status for the game, creating confusion in his game plan.

“He was a big part of the scout,” Hurley said. “That had nothing to do with how this game went. But that shouldn’t be going on. I was literally asking on the bus ride over if he was eligible. You pull up to the arena, and you don’t know if he’s playing or not, and here he is in the shootaround.”

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Before the Arizona-UConn game, an NCAA email said Godfrey was ineligible despite a TRO and preliminary injunction from a Pima County judge because the senior student-athlete was still involved in a Georgia case over fifth-year eligibility in which the NCAA received a stay.

Godfrey was among the 16 college basketball players who moved to court and sued the NCAA, claiming for fifth-year eligibility. The case was earlier filed in Georgia, where the court stayed the order in September and scheduled a hearing in January, which would have been too late for players to cement their place on a team with the schedule already deep into the season.

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Looking to get an early clearance, Godfrey and several other players withdrew their names from the case and moved to Texas, where the judge rejected the case. Godfrey eventually filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents (AROs) on Nov. 5.

Godfrey’s side argued that schools, and not the organizations outside the school, decide a player’s eligibility. The court granted the player a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

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In its letter to Arizona, the NCAA wrote that if the team decided to play RJ Godfrey, it would do so at its own risk. After the association blocked his eligibility, Godfrey’s attorneys are expected to urge the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the NCAA.