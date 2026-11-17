After her life’s toughest battle, Sylvie Jackson has finally made her way back to the hardwood. Of all the battles she has faced in her life, the fight against cancer was easily the hardest the Davidson guard ever fought, and she won. When she finally stepped on the floor for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, Jackson could hardly control her emotions with the overwhelming support.

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“I was just ‌focused on what I had to do in the game,” Jackson told NCAA March Madness’ Autumn Johnson. “Then, I was like, OK, what do I be doing? But then I was like, ‘Let me take in this moment.’ I looked around and saw everyone standing and cheering, and I got chills. Honestly, I was trying not to cry. It was ‌really sweet.”

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After 336 days and 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Jackson successfully fought off stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma. On Nov. 5, for the first time in almost a year, Jackson took the court at John M. Belk Arena in the game against Virginia. The Davidson senior was greeted with a standing ovation.

However, Jackson didn’t score a bucket in her first outing. Three days later, she took the court against Campbell and scored her first bucket, finishing the game with 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 11 minutes. The feeling of getting back on the court and playing alongside her teammates felt “awesome” to Jackson.

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In cancer treatments, support of family and friends is always an enormous benefit for the patient. Given how the disease affects the body and mind both, strong social support yields better results in treatment.

“A lot of days, like after treatments for like three, four or five days, I had no energy, was stuck in bed, like couldn’t eat much. It was really difficult at those times. But I got messages from teammates…or they came over to where I was staying. My coaches would drop off food or DoorDash it,” the Davidson guard further added. “And just ‌little things like that, just like kept me going, kept me like pushing through. I knew that I had these people behind me. I honestly don’t think I could have done it without everyone.”

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One of the biggest motivations for her to fight through the disease was returning to the basketball court again at least at some point this season. During the treatment, Jackson was mindful of not losing too much of her muscle and continued her workout.

This isn’t Jackson’s first battle during her collegiate career. She was having a promising freshman year, looking for a bigger role as a sophomore, but suffered a torn ACL. She had to sit out for the entirety of the sophomore season. But when she returned in her junior year, she was diagnosed with cancer. However, she is looking to finish her “last year” with a winning season with her best friends.

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“It’s been a rocky last three years here. Just on the sports side, everything else is amazing. But honestly, just having fun with my teammates and these girls are my best friends,” she said. “So it’s like just enjoy it and not put too much pressure on it.

“We want to win. That’s our main goal here. But there’s a lot of bigger things in the world to worry about. And honestly, I’ve learned that health is so important. And I’m just grateful to be healthy.”

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The Wildcats have lost three of their four contests in this season so far. They lost the first two games: first against Columbia and second against Virginia. After winning over Campbell, they lost to App State in their last game. It’s certainly not the end of the road for HC Gayle Fulks’ team. They have a living example on their team that resilience can win against any adversary.

“She’s a kid that’s worked really hard,” Fulks told USA TODAY Sports. “She cares a lot about the team, and she’s been through a lot. Just her perseverance through it all was just incredible. It was great to see her back out here. I know everybody here was smiling when that happened.”

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In three games this season, Sylvie Jackson is averaging 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field.