“I Lost Myself”: Geno Auriemma Apologizes to Dawn Staley After Final Four Incident

The Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley fiasco, which transcended March Madness and the sport, seems to have taken a positive turn. The Big Dance concluded on Sunday, but even then, the question on everyone’s mind was the aggressive outburst between two Hall of Fame coaches during the UConn-South Carolina Final Four game. Now, a few days later, Auriemma has explained his view to his South Carolina counterpart, which just might put an end to the controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a statement shared by the UConn Women’s Basketball X handle, Auriemma said he had a direct chat with Staley and regretted his outburst toward her on the sidelines and in interviews. “This morning, Dawn Staley and I spoke about our interaction after the game last Friday. I apologized to Dawn, her staff, and her team,” Auriemma stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve lost more games in the Final Four than any coach in history. But Friday, I lost something more important, I lost myself. Those who know me and know I have nothing but respect for the game and the coaches who coach it. Dawn and her team deserved to win, and they deserved better from me,” Auriemma added. “Dawn and I have agreed to move on and we hope the focus will shift back to the growth of women’s basketball. The game deserves it.”

Auriemma’s behavior on the sidelines was a stark contrast to what we’ve seen all these years. The UConn head coach often maintains a calm poise. Of course, there have been instances when he lost his cool on officiating but a similar line of action against coaches has never been Auriemma’s style. Moreover, the UConn coach didn’t react to Staley the same way he did last week during the 2022 March Madness Finals, when he lost the title to Staley’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident began when Staley reportedly left Auriemma hanging for a pregame ceremonial handshake. It was an incident that the UConn coach felt shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Furthermore, the enhanced physicality from the South Carolina players during the game that Geno felt should have been addressed by Staley, who just “rants and raves” at the officials, as per the UConn coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of it culminated in a verbal face-off after the game, a blemish in a game between two tightrope teams. Geno Auriemma issued an apology in the post-game press conference, but the thing to note is that he didn’t even mention Staley’s name in his statement, instead using collective terms like ‘coaching staff,’ despite his major feud being with the Gamecocks’ head coach.

“It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina, “Auriemma had said in his press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Courtesy of this indirect approach, the UConn coach found himself back in the firing line, with pundits like Stephen A. Smith calling it ‘weak’ and saying the latter needs to treat Staley better. Now, with a detailed conversation with Staley and a public apology, things might just fall back in place as the two Hall of Fame coaches give precedence to the game rather than petty controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Staley Urges Moving On From the Fiasco After Geno Auriemma Issues an Apology Statement

Besides the fans, Auriemma’s reaction on the sidelines after the game also surprised and enraged Dawn Staley. The frustration over the incident was so deep that she didn’t even want to address it when asked about it after South Carolina’s loss in the Championship game. But as the dust settled and Auriemma apologized, Staley’s tone shifted significantly.

The Gamecocks’ head coach also issued a statement, raving about Auriemma’s contributions to the UConn Huskies program and women’s basketball, prompting fans to shift their focus from the incident. “I spoke with Geno, and I want to be clear — I have a great deal of respect for him and what he’s meant to this game,” Staley mentioned in her statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that’s something this game has benefited from,” she added further. “So, I’m asking everyone to turn the page. Let’s refocus on what matters most — continuing to elevate our game.”

With all the fire surrounding the incident, these two public statements might just put out the situation as both coaches look towards the future of their programs. Both South Carolina and UConn faltered in the business end of the March Madness and have plenty of issues to address in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most immediate concern for both programs is the transfer portal window, where Auriemma and Staley will look to rebuild their teams after the departures of their senior players. But nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how these two high-profile coaches react after this incident when the Gamecocks and the Huskies meet again in the foreseeable future, and considering both teams’ stature at the March Madness, it might not take too long.