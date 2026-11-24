The NCAA revised its handshake rules Friday, making the pregame exchange optional, a direct response to last spring’s Final Four controversy. Geno Auriemma had apologised after last spring’s Final Four handshake clash, and Dawn Staley even called him a “genius of a coach” while urging everyone to move on. The NCAA, however, had other plans. Now, as UConn and South Carolina prepare to meet for the first time since that heated Final Four encounter, Staley has made her stance on the new rule clear.

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“I’m a rules follower, so I’m gonna follow the rules,” Staley shared about how she will handle the new handshake rule.

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“But, my pregame routine is always to go shake the coach’s hand. So I’m going to continue to do that. I mean, it’s a rule now, so I’m going to abide by that. So I’m not going to think about it. I’m not going to think about it when it’s the NCAA Tournament time. We’ll just stick to our normal routine, so that’s in line of what we normally do. And I will say this: if the NCAA was clear on what the protocol was for that national semifinals game, maybe or maybe not, we wouldn’t be in this situation. But now it’s clear. Now we have an understanding,” she added.

Simply put: Staley isn’t pushing back against the revised protocol. But that doesn’t mean she’s letting the NCAA off the hook either. She pointed out that clearer instructions ahead of the Final Four semifinal might have prevented the entire situation from escalating in the first place.

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That echoes her earlier explanation. Staley has said she did shake Auriemma’s hand, but nobody in her camp mentioned a half-court handshake right before tip-off. After the starters were introduced, she went to her huddle and did not know he was waiting.

It was the first time the two coaches had found themselves at odds over a pregame or postgame handshake.

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The fight came April 3 in Phoenix, after South Carolina beat previously undefeated UConn 62-48 in the national semifinal. In the final seconds, Auriemma approached Staley for the postgame handshake, and assistants had to separate the coaches. He later said he waited several minutes at halfcourt before the game, but ESPN reported photos confirmed the two shook hands pregame.

So the accounts clash.

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The NCAA’s answer came in a Friday memo from the Division I women’s basketball committee to administrators at all Division I programs. Coaches no longer have to shake hands before tournament games, though the committee still encourages an informal handshake before introductions. The memo, as reported, gives no reason, and coverage connects it to the Final Four dispute without one.

The memo also ends mandatory media access between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight at regional sites and requires tenths-of-a-second shot clocks in early rounds from 2027, where arenas can.

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Auriemma has played it down. He said coaches simply follow whatever the rules are, and that everyone is there to win.

“It doesn’t matter,” Auriemma told reporters. “Whatever the rules are, you just try to go by what the rules are,” he added.

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Imago SPORTS-BKW-STALEY-AURIEMMA-FILEPIC-CS South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma embrace before the NCAA National Championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on April 6, 2025. Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 170480716W TracyxGlantzx krtphotoslive962273

Handshake lines have caused trouble before. Michigan’s Juwan Howard was suspended after a 2022 scuffle in a postgame line, but that was a conference penalty, and the reporting points to no earlier NCAA move like this one.

Meanwhile, both Auriemma and Staley raised concerns about the NCAA’s scheduling and tournament logistics during the 2026 women’s tournament. Auriemma questioned the organizers after UConn players were asked to attend a shootaround at around 6 a.m. ahead of a 4 p.m. Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina, asking, “Does anybody who makes these decisions ever ask the coaches and the players, ‘Hey, does this work?'”

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Staley voiced similar frustrations over the tournament’s arrangements, pointing out that teams often aren’t given shootaround slots at reasonable hours.

Those complaints add context to the NCAA’s broader tournament-related changes, although the available reports do not directly link them to the revised handshake policy.

For now, the change applies only to the NCAA Tournament, so Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ET rematch on FS1 at Mohegan Sun Arena falls outside it. Staley’s plan is still simple: follow the rules, keep her routine, and shake hands.