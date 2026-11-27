One of the two contests at Saturday’s PowHER Player Classic will see a teacher and her former student at the helm of two teams facing each other at Colonial Life Arena. Candice Dupree, who was Dawn Staley’s student, has arrived as the head coach of one of the three HBCU teams Staley’s South Carolina is hosting as part of the inaugural PowHER Player Classic. While Staley never once doubted Dupree’s talent, she had never imagined her former student taking the coaching job.

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“I never thought Candice would be a coach at all,” Staley told reporters before Saturday’s contest. “And she’s fallen in love with just helping young people and coaching them up.”

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Staley coached Dupree at Temple from 2002-06 before the Chicago Sky drafted her in the first round of the 2006 WNBA draft. She is serving as the head coach of Tennessee State, which is set to face Staley’s South Carolina in one of the two games.

Staley’s career has been remarkable for the number of lives she has impacted, and another name on the list is Olivia Gaines, who is also participating in the tournament as the head coach of North Carolina Central. She played under Staley for two years at South Carolina. Staley always knew Gaines’ interest lay in coaching.

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“And then you got O, who has always wanted to be a coach. So she’s living out her passion and it’s great to see them come back,” Staley said. “And we just get a chance to enjoy each other…right here without having a FaceTime or text message or call each other. We can actually get some face-to-face time.”

After playing 16 years in the WNBA for different teams, including the Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever, and the Atlanta Dream, Dupree showed an early interest in coaching. She was first hired as the player development coach by the San Antonio Spurs. In 2024, Tennessee State hired her for the top coaching job.

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But in her heart, Dupree is still her former coach’s student. She told Andscape that she frequently consults with Staley. Their close relationship has not only helped Dupree pick Staley’s brain, but also given her wisdom that goes beyond the basketball court.

“I just want to put them in the position of just always knowing that they have someone that’s been through everything that they’ve gone through, and I’m here for them to help with issues they have,” Staley said. “I just want to be an open hand for them.”

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Staley’s impact is overwhelmingly visible in the WNBA. A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston are just a few. When Staley was planning to organize the PowHER Player Classic, she wanted to extend NIL opportunities to HBCU players who don’t get to explore the business side of women’s basketball. On Nov. 26 and 27, events ahead of the four contests were aimed at getting players’ brands exposure. Staley knows that her program has brand value, and she wants to use that for a bigger purpose. She has always been like that.

“It’s more about just really treating people good. It’s treating your players good; it’s treating other coaches and student-athletes on campus with a great deal of respect…I know that’s what they’re doing on their respective campuses, and that’s what makes me super proud to know them, to know that you’re maybe a small part of who they’ve become and helped along their basketball journey,” Staley added.

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Dupree understands why the tournament is important. She has closely seen HBCU players unable to explore as many opportunities as players at other top-tier programs do. The PowHER Player Classic gives them a platform to make a difference in their lives.

Dupree won her only WNBA championship in 2014 with the Mercury. She held a career average of 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

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In the Saturday opener, North Carolina Central will face Alabama A&M. Winners of the two games on Saturday will meet in the final on Sunday. The losers from Saturday will also play each other on Sunday.