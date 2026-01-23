“I Overcoached Her”: Kim Caldwell Doesn’t Hide Coach-Player Tension Behind Tennessee’s Win Over Kentucky

In one of the most anticipated games of January, the No. 17 Tennessee Lady Volunteers survived a nail-biting 60–58 win over the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats. And while the final score should tell you about the tension on the court, it still doesn’t fully capture the emotional push and pull between head coach Kim Caldwell and one of her most “trusted” players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For junior guard Talaysia Cooper, this night was far from smooth. Foul trouble caught up with her in the third quarter, forcing Caldwell to sit her as the game tightened. By the time the fourth quarter started, the Lady Vols clung to a one-point lead at 41–40, and Cooper found herself in and out of the lineup as Caldwell searched for the right combination to close the game.

That back-and-forth created visible frustration for the young guard – something which Caldwell didn’t shy away from addressing in the post-game interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really proud of her. She was frustrated tonight. She was really frustrated, and I’ll take every single bit of her frustration. Probably overcoached her, probably put her in positions that made her not have a good night offensively, and yanked her out at the end of the game. She wasn’t happy about it. All of that was on me,” coach Kim Caldwell revealed.

However, the most tense moment came in the closing seconds of the game, when, with only 12 seconds left on the clock, three timeouts were called. So Caldwell pulled Cooper aside and delivered a simple message.

“And so I look at her and tell her, ‘Get a stop. Get a stop.’ And she goes out there, and she wins the game for us, and that’s the most Talaysia Cooper thing ever. That sums up our relationship. I’ll trust her. I’ll always trust her, and she’ll continue to get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With just 0.1 seconds left on the clock, the ball possession was with the Wildcats, but Cooper jumped the passing lane for a game-winning steal, sealing the hard-fought win.

The story is still developing….

ADVERTISEMENT